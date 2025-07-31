Friendly Toast coming soon to Concord

Work continues on The Friendly Toast, a brunch restaurant slated to open on the first floor of Arts Alley on Main Street. The all-day brunch and bar eatery has locations throughout New England.

While yet unknown when exactly the Friendly Toast will open its doors, Arts Alley is slated to make its debut to the Concord community at the start of August. The two-story event complex between the Concord Food Co-Op and the Bank of New Hampshire Stage on South Main Street features “The Courtyard,” an outdoor area surrounded by art and “Rose & Rye,” a retro diner that sits in the courtyard. “The Main Venue” on the second floor is a private indoor function space seating 100 people, and “Rooftop Social,” a rooftop bar, will seat 60.

Monitor staff

