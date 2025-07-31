‘Dear Edwina Jr.’ Goes Up

Franklin Area Children’s Theater is proud to announce its summer performance, “Dear Edwina Jr.”

Franklin Area Children’s Theater is a day camp focused on helping kids build performance skills, as well as confidence through the arts. Campers bring a full show from script to stage in just two weeks, learning and making friends all along the way.

This year’s performance camp will wrap up Friday, August 1 and Saturday, August 2 with another full musical production of “Dear Edwina Jr.” Over the past eighteen years, Franklin Area Children’s Theater performances have included “Frozen Jr.,” “Lion King Jr.” and “The Little Mermaid,” as well as some original productions.

“Dear Edwina Jr.” follows the adventures of plucky advice-giver-extraordinaire Edwina Spoonapple, as she directs the neighborhood kids in a series of buoyant production numbers for the latest edition of her weekly “Advice-a-Palooza.” Edwina and her friends answer letters from fans and share wisdom on everything from trying new foods to making new friends, through clever, catchy, and poignant songs. This particular summer, a talent scout is visiting from the advice-giving convention, the Kalamazoo Advice-a-Palooza Festival! Edwina is hoping her show gets picked to fill a vacant spot at the convention.

Join Edwina and her friends as a lazy summer afternoon in Paw-Paw, Michigan becomes a day full of memories, learning new stuff by matters and realizing that the best prizes are the people in our lives. From the creators of Junie B. Jones, this show-within-a-show shares the joys and tribulations of growing up through heartwarming music and themes and some interesting advice from a sometimes-teen-year-old.

Tickets for this show are available through the Franklin Opera House website at http://www.FOHNH.org. Tickets will be sold at the door: adults $12.00, students and seniors $10.00.

