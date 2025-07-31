Concert series welcomes The Honey Bees

CONCORD, N.H. — The Clinton Street Concert Series will continue its lively summer season with a performance by The Honey Bees on Thursday, Aug. 7, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at First Congregational/Wesley United Methodist Churches, 79 Clinton St., Concord.

The Honey Bees are known for their irresistible blend of vintage charm and modern grooves. Their genre-spanning repertoire stretches from 1930s jazz to the Grateful Dead, classic rock, old-school country, and original tunes. Their shows are marked by flair, fun, and a touch of mischief.

Leading the group is frontwoman Mary Fagan, who delivers smooth, soulful vocals while playing rhythm guitar. Dubbed “Billie Holiday in bell bottoms” by the Summit Daily News, Fagan has also earned praise from the Charlotte Observer, which wrote, “Her voice will knock you off your chair!”

The concert will take place rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will move indoors.

Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and invite a friend for a lively evening of music in the heart of Concord.

For more information, contact First Congregational Church at 603-225-5491 or visit http://ClintonStreetConcerts.org.

