This week in Concord history

April 17, 2002: Three New England Patriots and team owner Bob Kraft attend a rally at the state house in Concord to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl win. Players David Patten, Antowain Smith and Richard Seymour sign footballs for fans. “We were red, white and blue,” Kraft said. “We were the Patriots. We were underdogs. But most of all, we were winners.”

April 17, 2001: The Laconia School Board votes, 6-1, to eliminate the cartoonish depiction of an American Indian painted on the wall of the high school gym. Also out is the practice of someone dressing up in Indian garb and cheering at school sporting events. For now, the board demurs on the question of changing the school nickname from Sachems.

April 17, 1885: Thomas Samon, who killed a woman in Laconia, stuffed her body in a trunk and wheeled it away, is the first man executed at the new state prison. A prison historian describes Samon as a dull man who spoke with a nasal tone and had one blue eye and one brown eye.

April 17, 1971: Two months after his trip to the moon, it is Alan Shepard Day in New Hampshire. The astronaut, originally from Derry, shares in a $5-a-plate lunch of ham in pineapple sauce at the Concord Country Club. He has no plans to enter politics. “I’m a pilot and an engineer, and I think I’ll stick to what I know about,” he says. Of the moon, he says: “It’s desolate, it’s quiet, it’s stark. . . . There are no birch trees up there.”

April 18, 2002: The state Senate passes a controversial bill that requires public schools must set aside time each day for students to say the Pledge of Allegiance.

April 18, 1809: Isaac Hill, 21, publishes the first issue of the New Hampshire Patriot. He bought the American Patriot from William Hoit earlier in the year and changed its name. Hill’s Patriot will become a mighty organ for Andrew Jackson and the Democratic Party, propelling Hill to a U.S. Senate and New Hampshire’s corner office.

April 18, 1989: For the first time, the New Hampshire Senate passes legislation to rid the state of three 19th century anti-abortion laws. The bill will be vetoed by Gov. Judd Gregg. Eight years later, it will be signed by Gov. Jeanne Shaheen.

April 19, 2000: James Hall, accused of strangling his mother and dumping her body in a trash container, has decided not to use an insanity defense at trial, the Monitor reports. A jury will convict him of second-degree murder in June.

April 19, 1976: New England’s biggest April heat wave of the 20th century reaches its crescendo, and the temperature in Concord hits 95 degrees. It’s the third day in a row with a temperature of 90 or above and the fourth day in a row above 80.

April 19, 1861: Luther Ladd of Alexandria dies, the first New Hampshire man killed in the Civil War.

April 20, 2002: Many New Hampshire residents are jolted awake just before 7 a.m. when an earthquake shakes their homes. The quake, which originates just outside of Plattsburgh, N.Y., registers a 5.1 on the Richter scale and is felt as far north as Maine.

April 20, 1861: Former president Franklin Pierce, a Democrat and opponent of the Lincoln administration, speaks at the Eagle Hotel on the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter. If civil war comes, Pierce declares, all people of the North must stand together. He closes with these words: “I would not live in a state the right and honor of which I was not prepared to defend at all hazards and at all extremities.”

April 20, 1861: Balloonist Thaddeus S.C. Lowe of New Hampshire takes off from Cincinnati in a trial run for an attempt to cross the Atlantic. Friends have encouraged him to see how far he can go over land before attempting the ocean crossing. Nine hours after takeoff, Lowe lands in South Carolina.

April 20, 1826: Birth of Emma G. Bingum in Loudon. The adopted daughter of Countess Rumford, she grew up in Concord and became its oldest resident, dying in 1923 at the age of 97.

April 21, 1775: Captain Isaac Wyman and a band of 29 men set out for Boston from Keene. They will cover the 85 miles in two days and participate in the Battle of Bunker Hill.

April 22, 1947: John Harrigan is born in Littleton. Harrigan will become a reporter for the Nashua Telegraph and the New Hampshire Sunday News before taking over as publisher of both the Coos County Democrat and the News and Sentinel of Colebrook. When reporters, both near and far, are looking for the voice of the North Country, they will often turn to Harrigan.

April 22, 1965: State Senator Bill Johnson of Hanover testifies in favor of a bill making jury duty a service for women as well as men. Before the bill, the law allowed women to serve on juries if they wanted to, but it wasn’t required.

April 23, 2003: The state’s first criminal trial of a priest named in the clergy sexual abuse scandal ends in a mistrial after the jury deliberated nearly 14 hours over three days without reaching a verdict. One juror says that all 12 jurors believed that the Rev. George Robichaud was guilty of rape and attempted rape but that two jurors were unwilling to convict him because conflicting testimony questioned whether Robichaud’s accuser was a minor at the time.

April 23, 2002: The Senate passes a bill under which insurance companies would be forced to cover the costs of treating anorexia, bulimia, post-traumatic stress disorder and drug and alcohol abuse. The bill, which passes 21-2, will help create a more stable workforce and acknowledge that mental health is as important as physical health, according to Democratic Sen. Katie Wheeler of Durham.

