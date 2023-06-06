Bulletin board for the week of June 8, 2023

Antique Boat Show in Wolfeboro

Jeff Warner presents “Music in My Pockets: Family Fun in Folk Music”

Join in on Friday, June 9, at 6 p.m. at the Josiah Carpenter Library on 41 Main Street in Pittsfield for this fun event. Singing games, accessible “pocket instruments” like spoons and dancing puppets, tall tales, funny songs, old songs and songs kids teach each other in the playground-all “traditional” in that they have been passed down the generations by word of mouth-will be seen, heard and learned.

We will revisit 1850 or 1910 in a New England town, with families gathered around the kitchen hearth, participating in timeless, hearty entertainment: a glimpse into how America amused itself before electricity. This program is recommended for adults and children ages 6 and above. For more information, contact Melissa Babcock at 603-435-8406.

Hiking with kids New England

Want to get outside with the kiddos this summer? Have no hiking experience (or maybe a little experience, or a lot of experience but none with kids tagging along) and want someone to tell you where to start? Join Gibson’s Bookstore on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m. as they welcome NH author and hiker/parent Sarah Lamagna (rhymes with lasagna!) as she shares her new guidebook, “Hiking with Kids New England: 50 Great Hikes for Families,” and goes over the top things that she finds are the most useful to bring with you when hiking with kids. Kids are welcome at this event! Gibson’s Bookstore is located at 45 South Main St in Concord.

Treasure from the Isles of Shoals

There is treasure here but not the pirate kind. Scientific “digs” on Smuttynose Island are changing New England history. Archaeologist Nathan Hamilton has unearthed 300,000 artifacts to date on this largely uninhabited rock at the Isles of Shoals. Evidence proves prehistoric Native Americans hunted New Hampshire’s only offshore islands 6,000 years ago. Hundreds of European fishermen split, salted, and dried valuable Atlantic cod here from the 1620s. “King Haley” ruled a survivalist kingdom here before Thomas Laighton struck tourist gold when his family took over the region’s first hotel on Smuttynose. Laighton’s daughter Celia Thaxter spun poetic tales of ghosts and pirates. J. Dennis Robinson, a longtime Smuttynose steward, explores the truth behind the romantic legends of Gosport Harbor in this colorful show-and-tell presentation. This event takes place on Wednesday, June 14, at 12:30 p.m. at the Bow Old Town Hall, 91 Bow Center Road in Bow. For more information, contact Carol Barleon at 603-568-2812.

Antique Boat Show

Don’t miss the 23rd Annual New England Lyman Group Boat Show at the Wolfeboro Town Docks on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. See a variety of classic Lyman and other Lapstrake wooden boats all enjoyed on New England lakes for decades. In addition to beautiful boats, we’ll have music, entertainment, silent auction and raffle. The NH Boat Museum will join us with information about their programs. Talk with boat owners and vote for your favorite boat! The New England Lyman Group, also known as NELG, has members who regularly use and enjoy their boats. Many members do their own boat maintenance and restoration. Founded in 1999 with the mission and purpose of promoting the use of Lyman boats, the NELG also supports activities that promote youth involvement and interest in wooden boat building, repair, and maintenance. For more information, see our website NewEnglandLymanGroup.com or check our FB page. You can also email NELGevents@gmail.com or call Betsy Bryant at 603 591-5176 with any questions.

