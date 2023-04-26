Bulletin board for week of April 27, 2023

Fundraising dinner

Uno de Mayo fundraising dinner, drinks and silent auction with proceeds to benefit the Payson Center for Cancer Care. Join in on May 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. for a fun evening of dinner, drinks, and silent auction. Proceeds benefit Payson Center cancer patients thru the Rock N’ Race team.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream bookclub reading

Gibson’s Book Club makes a point to read Shakespeare at least once a year, and this year is no exception. This month they will read and discuss A Midsummer Night’s Dream, by William Shakespeare. Many haven’t read or seen the play since school days, and revisiting it with older and wiser eyes, with an appreciation for the bouncing rhythm of Shakespeare’s poetic voice, will be a new experience for an old classic. The book club is free and open to the public, with newcomers encouraged to try, so join in on May 1, at 5:30 p.m., at Gibson’s Bookstore at 45 S. Main St.

Crime in a small town

Richard Adams Carey presents a recounting On Aug. 19, 1997, in little Colebrook, New Hampshire, a 62-year-old carpenter named Carl Drega, a man with long-simmering property rights grievances, murdered state troopers Scott Phillips and Les Lord at a traffic stop in a supermarket parking lot. Then Drega stole Phillips’s cruiser and drove downtown to settle some old scores. By the end of the day three more were dead, Drega among them, and four wounded. Occurring on the eve of America’s current plague of gun violence, this tragic event made headlines all over the world and shocked New Hampshire out of a previous innocence. Touching on facets of North Country history, local governance, law enforcement, gun violence, and the human spirit, Richard Adams Carey describes a community that was never a passive victim but rather a brave and resilient survivor.

