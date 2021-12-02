Bulletin board for Dec. 2, 2021

Lights, Life and Memories

Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA (CRVNA) and Central NH VNA & Hospice (Central VNA), the largest home health and hospice provider in New Hampshire, is offering community members an opportunity to honor and remember loved ones and friends through the agency’s Lights, Life and Memories campaign and memorial service.

This year, Granite VNA combined hospice traditions from CRVNA and Central VNA – Lights of Life and Tree of Memories, respectively – to honor and remember those in the community who have died. Community members are invited to participate in one or both traditions by placing the names(s) of loved ones on the online Honor Roll and/or on a porcelain dove to be added to an evergreen tree at one of the Lights, Life and Memories locations in Alton, Concord, Meredith, Wakefield, and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

“We recognize the meaning that the Hospice Lights of Life and Tree of Memories events hold for hundreds of community members who participate to honor and remember loved ones each year, and we are honored to continue the legacy by combining these traditions under a new name: Granite VNA Lights, Life and Memories,” said Beth Slepian, President and CEO, Granite VNA.

For the second consecutive year, the Community Memorial Service will be held virtually via Zoom and will feature music, readings, reflection and remembrance. The service can be viewed at granitevna.org/lights on Dec. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. Also in December, the windows of businesses throughout Concord and surrounding communities will be illuminated by Lights, Life and Memories purple candles to honor the lives of those who have passed and bring awareness to hospice services.

Granite VNA invites the public to participate in one or all of these special remembrance opportunities and welcomes donations to support Granite VNA Hospice services. To participate, please visit granitevna.org/lights.

Bestselling author to share latest

Gibson’s Bookstore is pleased to join Random House in inviting you to join #1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Brené Brown for a special, one-night-only event to launch Atlas of the Heart on Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. on Zoom.

In Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené takes us on a journey through eighty-seven of the emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human. As she maps the necessary skills and an actionable framework for meaningful connection, she gives us the language and tools to access a universe of new choices and second chances — a universe where we can share and steward the stories of our bravest and most heartbreaking moments with one another in a way that builds connection.

She writes, “In a sea of constant uncertainty and change, Atlas of the Heart is a book about finding the solid ground within us, and safely navigating our way back to ourselves and each other.”

Your ticket includes admission to this exclusive event and a hardcover copy of Atlas of the Heart ($30 retail price), as well as sales tax, shipping, and handling (if applicable). Ticket sales will close at noon on Dec. 2. Tickets available for eventbrite.com/e/ 196613796157.

Conversation with Michael J. Fox

Gibson’s Bookstore is pleased to join Flatiron Books and indie bookstores across the country in presenting Michael J. Fox on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. in his only event for his paperback virtual tour for No Time Like the Future! This launch day event will see Michael in conversation with Willie Geist (co-anchor of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and anchor of Sunday Today with Willie Geist). Registration or preorder through Gibson’s Bookstore required at eventbrite.com/e/ 214298862667.

Related Posts