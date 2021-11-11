Celebrate with the Children’s Theatre Project

The Children’s Theatre Project of the Community Players of Concord will be celebrating its 25th anniversary (albeit in its 26th season) with a very special production of All Together Now! a global event celebrating local theatre at the Concord City Auditorium on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and 13 at 2 p.m.

Reserved seating at the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., is $15. Information and tickets are available at communityplayersofconcord.org or by contacting Box Office chair David Murdo at nhdm40@comcast.net or (603) 344-4747.

The Children’s Theatre Project was unable to celebrate its 25th Anniversary properly in 2020 due to the pandemic, when theatres were shuttered and vaccines were not yet in place.

Their grand return this year will thus be all the more joyous, as they present this special fundraising musical revue featuring young actor/singers ages 12 and older, along with some young adult CTP alumni and some adult “guest performers” to round out the cast.

Theatre companies around the world will be performing various versions of this exciting musical revue all on the same weekend in November to celebrate our collective return to live theatre. Music Theatre International is licensing the show free of charge so that groups around the world can present the show as a fundraiser.

This fundraiser will include songs from Broadway favorites including Come From Away,Waitress, Jekyll and Hyde, Matilda, Newsies, Once On This Island, Godspell and others. There will be several large group numbers, including “Be Our Guest” (Beauty and the Beast), “Spread the Love” (Sister Act), “Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat” (Guys and Dolls), and “Seasons of Love” (Rent).

Director Karen Braz notes that one advantage of doing a musical revue as opposed to a traditional musical right now, when COVID-19 is still in our midst, is that rehearsals can be held in relative isolation. Only small groups of singers need to rehearse together for most numbers. The revue format also makes it easier to continue rehearsing even if some performers are absent due to COVID. Rehearsals have been great fun so far and the gang can’t wait to get back to their happy place – on stage at the Audi.

All performers and crew have been fully vaccinated and masks are required for audience members and others in the auditorium (except performers while on stage). All COVID-19 precautions are subject to change depending on the circumstances as they exist at show time.

