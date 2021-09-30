Bulletin board

Tour upstairs downtown

Join IntownConcord on Oct. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. as they celebrate the rich culture that exists in Concord. The 12th annual Upstairs Downtown Tour will feature local theatres and entertainment venues in the downtown area. Tour stops and entertainment include Red River Theatres for a short film (everyone starts here at 1 p.m.); Capital Center for the Arts for the Grateful Dead Tribute Band, “Crawl Space”; Bank of New Hampshire Stage for the acoustic stylings of “Walker Smith”; and Phenix Hall for a preview of Barefoot in the Park, a Neil Simon play performed by the Concord Players. A final tour stop to be announced! Cost is $40 and includes appetizers, entertainment, and a guided tour. This event is limited to 150 attendees and masks are required while inside venues and encouraged while outside. Tickets/lanyards provided at the event will include discounts to downtown eateries so that you can stay and dine locally following the tour. Register at members.intownconcord.org/events/Details/upstairs-downtown-310024.

Chat with author Archer Mayor

Archer Mayor will join Gibson’s Bookstore virtually in discussion on Oct. 4 at 6:45 p.m.

In his 32nd Joe Gunther novel, Marked Man, the death of a local millionaire becomes suspicious when Joe Gunther learns that he was not who he claimed.

Gibsons’s will have signed copies for you to pick up or have shipped.

Registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/ 176563715827.

Rebuilding for a better future

NHTI invites the public to its 4th annual Mindfulness in Society seminar series. This timely series will be presented online each Monday evening in October. The 4-part virtual speaker series invites you to explore how mindfulness can help us address challenges that have become central to our society over the last year. Personal and interpersonal insight can help build communities that foster connection, opportunity, health, and fulfillment.

Oct. 4: “Coming into Alignment: Visioning a Humane Post Pandemic World” presented by Vaishali Mamgain. We are acknowledging that “reality” as we knew it is different. But tapping into that and not sliding into what we consider “normal” requires us to pause and reflect on what that “normal” was, whether it was humane and just, and what changes we might affect to build a better future.

Oct. 11: “The Role of Mindfulness in Transforming Communities” presented by Sara Flitner and Scott Rogers. Since 2020, Sara Flitner, founder of the Becoming Jackson Whole initiative, and Miami Law professor Scott Rogers have collaborated on mindfulness trainings. Learn how to strengthen community health by increasing focus, compassion, and critical thinking in major community sectors: nonprofit, civic, education, healthcare, business, law enforcement, arts, and emergency response.

Oct. 18: “Mindfulness: Meeting the Existential Challenges of the 21st Century” presented by Jamie Bristow, director of The Mindfulness Initiative in the UK. Mindfulness helps us reclaim and reorient attention towards what matters, reflect more wisely, and act from a place of collective purpose. In this session, we will explore a three-fold model for understanding how mindfulness supports human agency, our ability to act intentionally.

Oct. 25: “Befriending Breath: The Subtle Neuroscience of Breath Awareness” with Norman Farb, Ph.D., an associate professor at the University of Toronto researching the neuroscience of human identity and emotion, with a focus on how cognitive biases shape emotional reactions that determine well-being. Breath monitoring is a foundational practice in contemplative traditions and secular adaptations such as modern mindfulness training, yoga, and progressive muscle relaxation. Why is monitoring the breath, an omnipresent body signal, so challenging and potentially transformative?

Each of the sessions run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per session or $50 for the full series and will be recorded and shared with each registrant. Find more information on the speakers along with the link to register online at nhti.edu/mindfulness.

NHTI is a leader in integrating mindfulness into higher education, and our work has attracted the attention of some of the biggest names in the field of mindfulness. Professor Dan Huston, founder of NHTI’s Mindful Communication certificate program, began incorporating mindfulness into his communication curriculum over twenty years ago. Each year Huston brings top speakers in the field of mindfulness together for NHTI’s Mindfulness in Society Conference and speaker series.

All proceeds from this year’s speaker series benefit NHTI students through the NHTI Lynx Pantry and the NHTI Cares emergency fund.

Related Posts