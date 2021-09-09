The Bear Who Shared

By Catherine Rayner

(children’s fiction, 2011)

Norris is a wise bear. He is waiting for the last ripe fruit, a plorringe, to fall. But lively Tulip and Violet are waiting, too. The fruit “smells of honey and sunny days.” It looks and smells delicious. Who will get to taste it when it falls?

This is a charming picture book about sharing (even when you are the biggest and strongest, and don’t have to), and making new friends. The author, Catherine Rayner, also illustrated the book, and the artwork is gorgeous. She uses expressive line drawings and saturated colors, and details just where they are needed. It’s a book of simple words, beautiful artwork, and a clear message about kindness.

Robbin Bailey

Robbin Bailey

