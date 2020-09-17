City news: Get a library card, dispose of waste

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Get library card

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Concord Public Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

This year, DC’s Wonder Woman is embarking on a mission to champion the power of a library card as Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chairwoman. In her new role, Wonder Woman will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card. Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources, and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom, and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and continuing education classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At CPL, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including programming for all ages, online databases, and downloadable materials.

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said Todd Fabian, library director. “Concord Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community.” To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit concordpubliclibrary.net.

Hazardous waste

Concord General Services is hosting its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for Concord and Penacook residents on Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Everett Arena, located at 15 Loudon Road. Residents can bring their household hazardous waste to the event to safely dispose of harmful materials.

Household hazardous wastes are leftover household products that are toxic, ignitable, corrosive, or reactive, such as – cleaners, paint, pesticides, adhesives, polishes, and fuels. Hazardous materials should not be disposed of in the trash, down any drains, in storm sewers, or on the ground. Improperly disposing of these materials can seriously impact public health and the environment. It is important to carefully dispose of dangerous materials to avoid any potential risks of hazardous wastes.

Residents can bring up to 10 gallons or 20 pounds of household hazardous waste for proper disposal. Acceptable items to bring include items such as oil based paints (no latex paint), gasoline, transmission fluid, swimming pool chemicals, insecticides, fertilizers, and furniture cleaner.

Please do not bring fluorescent bulbs, fire extinguishers, radioactive waste, industrial waste, ammunition, prescription medication, regular trash, or latex paint. Latex paint is not hazardous and can be disposed of in the regular trash when completely dried out. A full list of acceptable and unacceptable materials can be found at concordnh.gov/hhw.

Proof of residency is required. Residents must remain in their vehicle and attendants will safely remove materials for them.

Items should remain in their original containers with tightened lids and be packed in sturdy upright boxes to avoid spills. Never mix chemicals or smoke while handling hazardous waste.

Mask ordinance

The Concord City Council has determined that to continue to reduce the spread and infection of COVID-19, it is in the interest of the health and safety of all Concord citizens, residents, visitors, businesses, and the employees of our City and businesses, to wear face coverings while inside a retail establishment. This includes, but is not limited to, department stores, drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores, and retail or wholesale stores.

“Face covering” is defined as a covering made of cloth, fabric, or other soft or permeable material, without holes, that covers at least the nose, mouth, and surrounding areas of the lower face. A face covering may be factory-made, homemade, or improvised from ordinary household material.

Customers (ages five and older) are required to wear a face-covering at all times when inside a retail establishment. A face covering is not required to be worn by any person in which doing so may pose a risk for health-related reasons. However, in these cases, special effort should be taken to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from other individuals.

Education will be the first step in enforcement. Penalties for non-compliance are as follows: 1st offense – a written warning, 2nd offense and subsequent offense – a $15 fine. The failure to pay the penalty within ten (10) days shall result in the fine doubling. The failure to pay the penalty within twenty (20) business days shall result in an additional fee or four times the original fee. Failure to pay the penalty fee after twenty (20) business days may also result in the issuance of a summons to appear in court to answer to the charge of violating the ordinance.

More information about the ordinance, including printable posters for businesses and a set of FAQs, are available at concordnh.gov.

Arena is open

Ice operations have returned at the Everett Arena as of Sept. 8. New procedures are in place in accordance with all CDC, State of New Hampshire, and City of Concord guidelines for COVID-19. The arena is taking special precautions in the interest of public safety, including: keeping facility doors locked until 20 minutes before scheduled hockey practices and 15 minutes before public ice skating or stick practice, utilizing the main entrance only to enter the building and the side entrance only to exit the building, guests completing a COVID-19 screening, requiring masks or facial coverings while in the building (with the exception of while on the ice), maintaining social distancing, limiting public ice skating to 50% reduced capacity, and limiting adult and youth stick practice to 20 skaters and 2 goalies. Only one parent / guardian (no siblings or additional family members) will be allowed to spectate at stick practice, hockey practice, and public skating. Families can only come to open skate if they are all skating on the ice. Two parents / guardians (no siblings or additional family members) will be allowed for hockey games. The facility will have hand sanitizing stations, improved ventilation and air quality with MERV 13 filtration, and increased cleaning and sanitization.

Ice skating hours are Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday hours will start on October 10. Admission is $6 for ages 14 and up and $5 for ages 13 and below. Skate rentals are available in the Pro Shop for $5. Adult Stick Practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Additional hours are available Monday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. through Nov. 25. Admission is $10. Helmet and gloves are required. Youth Stick Practice starts Sept.11 for ages 13 and below. Hours will be Fridays from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. through Nov. 27. Admission is $10. Full equipment is required. Information about Concord Youth Hockey can be found at concordyouthhockey.org. High school hockey is scheduled to begin in December. More information at concordnh.gov/arena.

Drought

As of Sept. 10, severe drought conditions continue in Concord. The precipitation deficit has grown to 8.24 inches below average for this time of year. There does not appear to be a lot of rain anticipated in the upcoming forecast, although the National Weather Service does predict a slightly above average probability of rain for our region in the coming 8-14 days.

Watering restrictions are not currently in place for Concord, but it is possible restrictions could be implemented if there is a pattern of high water consumption and drought conditions continue. Please continue to minimize outdoor water use as much as possible. Every drop counts! Find drought updates and water conservation tips at concordnh.gov/conservation.

Lead prevention

The City of Nashua and LEAD are offering this free virtual conference on Sep. 30, 8 a.m. to noon. There is also lead poisoning prevention information on our website at concordnh.gov/1742/Lead-Poisoning-Prevention. It was put together by one of our Code Administration interns.

