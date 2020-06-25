City newsletter: Purple trash bags return, request a ballot

Pay As You Throw bags line N. State St. awaiting pick-up; Wednesday, July 8, 2009. Elaine Kellerman of Concord, the Recyclinator for the Insider, and reporter Shira Schoenberg sifts through three households' curbside trash find out how much they could have saved by recycling more; Wednesday, July 8, 2009. The three bags weighed a total of 49.5 lb.s but had 11.7 lb.s of recyclables inside. Alexander Cohn/Monitor Photo Alexander Cohn

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Absentee ballots

Residents wishing to vote in New Hampshire who are concerned about participating in-person due to COVID-19 may register to vote, and vote, by absentee for the 2020 elections. Find more information on the State of New Hampshire’s website. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 225-8500 or via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov with any questions.

Curbside library

Patrons can place items on hold with your library card and pick up when they are ready. You can place the hold online or call 225-8670. Have your card ready. Try to limit to five items per card. You will receive a all when your items are ready and can schedule a time to pick them up. When you arrive for your pick-up time, your itesm will be checked out and waiting for you on the pick-up table.

Cemetery updates

As of Monday, June 15, there is no longer a restriction on the number of guests that can attend a graveside service.

We strongly recommend that guests wear masks while attending services.

Social distancing from cemetery staff is required. Social distancing among guests is strongly suggested.

Pall bearers, family and/or funeral directors will transport the casket to the gravesite, if applicable.

Guests must leave the burial site immediately after the service is complete before cemetery staff returns to lower the casket.

The chapel is available for services. Masks are required inside the chapel except when speaking from the podium. The maximum number of guests in the chapel is 35.

The office building will remain closed to visitors. Appointments can be made to meet with the Administrator outside the office. Masks are required. The restrooms at the office remain closed to the public.

Please contact the Cemetery Administrator for any questions or clarifications at jmcdaniel-huckins@concordnh.gov or 225-3911. Thank you for your continued support.

Purple bags are back

The Pay-As-You-Throw Trash Bag Program will be reinstated per a unanimous City Council vote last Monday. Concord residents with curbside trash collection will be required to return to using PAYT trash bags effective June 22. Trash not in PAYT bags will no longer be collected. This temporary suspension of the PAYT Bag Program was to be in effect for up to a week after the governor’s stay-at-home order was lifted, which occurred on June 15. The City of Concord hopes this temporary suspension was helpful to residents during this unprecedented time. We thank everyone for their cooperation, especially residents that elected to continue their use of PAYT bags which helped lessen the burden of costs associated with suspending the program. Visit concordnh.gov/trash for more information.

RV waste station closed

In the interest of public safety, the RV Waste Station at the Hall Street Wastewater Treatment Facility is closed due to site construction. The RV Waste Station is scheduled to reopen in October 2020. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Property tax relief program reminder deadline June 30

The Department of Revenue Administration’s New Hampshire Property Tax Relief Program’s deadline is June 30.

Property owners who owned and resided in their homes on April 1, 2019, may apply to the State of New Hampshire for relief of a portion of the state education property tax. There is no age requirement or asset limit for this program. A single person whose total household income was $20,000 or less in 2019 and married persons or head of New Hampshire households with total household income of $40,000 or less in 2019 may apply.

Completed forms and documentation must be postmarked no earlier than May 1, 2020, and no later than June 30, 2020, to the NH DRA, Taxpayer Services Division, PO Box 299, Concord, NH 03302-0299. Applicants will need a copy of their final 2019 tax bill, that was sent in November, and a copy of their 2019 federal tax return. If the property is in a trust, a copy of the entire trust document must be submitted. Questions about the program may be directed to the Revenue Administration at 230-5920; press prompt 2. Hearing or speech impaired individuals may call TDD Access: Relay NH, 1-800-735-2964.

Applications for the State of New Hampshire’s Low and Moderate Income Homeowner’s Property Tax Relief program are available on the Department’s website at revenue.nh.gov/forms/2020/documents/dp-8-2019-print.pdf. The forms may be obtained on the City of Concord’s website at concordnh.gov; on the Assessing Department page the link is on the left side of the screen under the Low & Moderate tax Relief. The forms may also be requested by calling 228-8550 or emailing assessing@concordnh.gov between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and leaving a message with your name, number, and address.

