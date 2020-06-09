Poem: Old North Cemetery

Old North Cemetery in Concord, New Hampshire.

There is a place I go,

quiet, sacred and full of lore,

to spend time with history,

men and women that made it more.

Nature surrounding,

I walked this dew-covered morn,

with a coachmaker, a slave,

two governors and a president torn.

People that once walked our town,

now entombed and heaven sent,

lives lived so differently,

though equal in the present.

Each story now suppressed,

their words remain to this day,

for each life lived,

had something to say.

Their days have ended,

they speak no more,

there is a place I go,

quiet, sacred and full of lore.

James W. Spain

