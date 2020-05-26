Making Good Health Simple: The plank

Start on your hands and knees. Lower yourself to your elbows and extend your legs to balance on your toes.

With gyms closed and at least some social distancing precautions expected to continue through the summer, it might be hard to keep up the routines you are used to doing. However, it is still important to stay active for a healthy body and mind. Instructors from 43 Degrees North will be sharing quick exercises with the Insider that you can do at home.

The Plank

It’s one of my favorite exercises because you can do it anytime and anywhere! No equipment needed, just your own bodyweight!

Benefit: Core stability and strength. Specifically, the plank strengthens your spine, your rhomboids and trapezius, and your abdominal muscles and improves your overall strength and posture.

Start on your hands and knees

Come down to your elbows

Walk your feet out behind you to extended legs

Curl toes under and press out through your heels

Check that your elbows are directly under your shoulders

Your head and neck are neutral, creating a long line from the top of your head to the base of your spine.

Things to think about while in plank position:

Engage your upper back to support your shoulders

Engage your abs to protect lower back

Slightly tuck your pelvis forward toward your ribs

Flex your quads and push back through your heels

(Lauren Mercer is a certified fitness instructor And teaches group exercise at 43 Degrees North Athletic Club.)

