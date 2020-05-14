Book of the Week: A modern fable

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

By Charlie Mackesy

(Fable, 128 pages, 2019)

In a world today that is full of uncertainty and confusion it is welcoming to read a book about friendship and love. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is a well written short story to help us escape reality even if it’s just for a short period of time. This book follows the lives of four not so typical friends who spend time on a journey of self-discovery. It teaches us not to be afraid of our own weaknesses and find comfort simply in the company of our loved ones. This story gives an encouraging outlook on life and is accompanied by elegant illustrations that add to the emotion of the story. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is a great book for anyone who is looking for a time of peace in this hectic world and appreciates the message of kindness.

I highly recommend taking a few minutes out of your day to enjoy this story. It is a good read for all ages.

Laura Beaudette

