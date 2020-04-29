Book of the Week: Don’t judge by the cover

Making Marriage Work: New Rules for an Old Institution

By Lynn Toler

(nonfiction/161 pages/2012)

This lady knows what she’s talking about. I was skeptical at first. It’s got a bit of an outdated cover, and I’ve read so many relationship books that just gave bad advice. But not this one. This one knows where a good relationship is at. Toler gives you the recipe to have one of your own. As the judge on the TV show Divorce Court, she knows what it takes to make or break a relationship.

Toler gives you the rundown on all the best relationship advice out there, in her own words, and packed in a short book. After reading this, you will have all the tools you need to have a good relationship of your own. From starting a relationship right, to good communication, to dealing with hot topics in a relationship like money, to red flags, and even relationships that are going under. Toler also discusses the people outside your relationship that effect you as a couple, like in-laws, exes, kids, and friends.

Toler has been there, done that, seen it, and decreed on it. She can tell you what you’re doing right, and what you need to work on in order to keep your marriage a happy one.

Amy Cornwell

