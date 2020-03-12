Bulletin Board: Special guest at jazz sanctuary

Make new friends

The Friends Youth Mentor Program is asking you to be someone who matters to someone who matters. Do you have the passion for making a difference in someone’s life? Do you have three hours a week to give to a child at risk in your community? The Friends Program is looking for volunteer mentors who can serve as a positive role model for a child, ages 6 to 17. Adults of all ages are welcome to volunteer. If you are interested in mentoring a child, contact us at 228-0108 or email khilton@friendsprogram.org.

Kelli Hilton

A masquerade

On Friday, March 13, CATCH Neighborhood Housing will be celebrating its 30th anniversary at its inaugural Masquerade Gala at the Grappone Conference Center. The theme of the night will be “unmasking” the myths and misconceptions around affordable housing and all are invited to join in the celebration.

The night will begin with a cocktail reception, jazz music from State Street Music, and an art gallery walk featuring local artists’ interpretation of the importance of home.

Following the reception, guests will be invited to don their masks (some will be provided, or you are welcome to bring your own) and join local DJ Nazzy for the masquerade ball in the ballroom. In addition to great local entertainment, delicious Cajun-style dining with coffee and beignets for dessert, CATCH will also be premiering its 30th-anniversary video, created in partnership with ConcordTV. CATCH invites the entire community to join in this celebration of housing successes and toast to the next 30 years of creating communities where every person is confident of a home!

For more information about this event and to purchase tickets, please visit catchhousing.org.

Erin Schaick

Jazz Sanctuary

This Sunday at 1 p.m. at Concord’s First Congregational Church, 177 N. Main St., on the corner of N. Main and Washington St., Jazz Sanctuary at First Church for the Third Sunday will welcome special musical and conversational guest Mawouko (Moe) A. Aboussa, 3W3B, for, “Immigration and The Jazz of Overcoming.” A word artist, musician, and video producer, Moe who in his words represents “the broken homes and setback communities” of immigration will share his story through conversation, videos, and by “jamming” with vocalist and Pastor Emilia Halstead and the WildVine Jazz Sanctuary House Band of Jock Irvine (bass), Ed Raczka (drums), and Tim Wildman (keyboard and trumpet). Admission is free and “wherever you are and because of who you are on your life’s journey, you are welcome here.”

Tim Wildman

CRVNA programs

Concord Regional VNA is offering Better Choices, Better Health, a six-week interactive workshop for adults living with or caring for someone with arthritis, diabetes, hypertension, or any other ongoing mental or physical health condition. The program is on Thursdays beginning March 12 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at GoodLife Programs & Activities, 254 N. State St. in Concord. There is no program on April 2. There is no fee to attend this program and space is limited. Registration is required. This workshop provides valuable tools and information to help manage disease symptoms, maintain proper nutrition and exercise, communicate with your healthcare provider, and more.

The CRVNA will also offer Dying to Talk Café on Monday, March 16, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., in Concord. Dying to Talk is a death café with a local twist. Participants can breathe life into conversations about dying. Join us for conversations about life and death that are educational and thought-provoking sprinkled with moments of laughter and joy. There is no fee to attend. Refreshments are provided. Registration is not required.

Concord Regional VNA is offering Men’s Coffee Hour on Thursdays, March 12, and March 26 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 79 Clinton St. in Concord. Men’s Coffee Hour is held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the same time. Men’s Coffee Hour is an informal meeting time providing an opportunity to connect with other men who are grieving the loss of a spouse or significant other. Participants are encouraged to share their experiences and struggles with grief and share ideas for coping with loss. Registration is not required.

H20 helping heal with others, a bereavement program for children (ages 6-18) and their families, is Saturday, March 14, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Concord, 55 Bradley St. H20 is held on the second Saturday of each month at the same time. H20 provides bereaved children and their families with coping skills and peer support, enabling them to experience and process their grief freely. Lunch is provided after each session. Accompanying adults may be asked to stay on-site and are invited to participate in a concurrent, supportive program. Registration is required.

The Capital Area Memory Café for memory-impaired individuals and their family members is Wednesday, March 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Granite Ledges of Concord, 151 Langley Parkway. The Memory Café is held on the third Wednesday of each month at the same time. This month is our “Creative Storytelling.” Enjoy an opportunity to socialize and build relationships with others who have memory impairment. Family members can speak with healthcare professionals and learn more about resources while their loved ones are engaged in meaningful and supervised activity in a relaxed home-like environment. Cafes are free and no registration is required. Refreshments are provided. For more information, call 230-5673 or e-mail Jennifer.Brechtel@crvna.org.

To register or for more information, call Concord Regional VNA at 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 5815 or visit crvna.org.

Andrew Morse

Fix a leak

Water leaks can be a royal pain! A leaky faucet, toilet, showerhead, or irrigation system may seem harmless, but more than 10,000 gallons of water are wasted each year from leaks in the average household.

Concord General Services is once again hosting its Royal Leak Detection contest in celebration of EPA WaterSense’s Fix a Leak Week, March 16 to 22. Concord residents can enter the contest by sharing how they have found and fixed water leaks for a chance to win a free new “throne” (WaterSense labeled toilet). Residents can enter by submitting a contest entry form or by tagging Concord General Services in a public post on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with how they have found and fixed leaks. Residents can enter the contest both via social media and by submitting a contest entry form to double their chance to win. Contest entry forms are available at the city’s utility billing office at 311 N. State St. or online at concordnh.gov/leaks. All contest entries must be received by 5 p.m. on March 22, 2020. Residents can also visit the utility billing office to grab a free Toilet Leak Dye Test Kit to perform and quick and easy toilet leak test at home. Leaks can waste a lot of water and can lead to high utility bills.

Angelina Zulkic

