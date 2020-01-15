Hear in color with Suncook concert

Live music

Wednesday

South Street Blues Band at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Concord Craft Brewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

April Cushman at Cheers from 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday

Suncook Valley Chorale presents “Primary Colors in Song” at Wesley United Methodist Church, 79 Clinton St., Concord at 7 p.m. Put on your Blue Suede Shoes, hop into a Big Yellow Taxi, and come Bob-Bob, Bobbin’ along to the winter concert. Join them as they sing of beautiful Blue Skies, Yellow Birds, Rainbow Connections and, in a nod to New Hampshire’s First-in-the-Nation status, Stars & Stripes Forever. Tickets $15 to $18.

Don B at Area 23 at 5:30 p.m.

12oz Soul at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Classic Invasion Band at Makris Lobster and Steak House at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Second Wind at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Dean Harlem at Chen Yang Li in Bow from 8 to 11 p.m.

Hank Osborne at the Contoocook Winter Farmers Market at the Maple Street School in Hopkinton from 9 a.m. to noon.

Josh Foster at the Concord Downtown Winter Farmers Market at the Eagle Square Atrium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Suncook Valley Chorale presents “Primary Colors in Song” at Wesley United Methodist Church, 79 Clinton St., Concord at 3 p.m. Put on your Blue Suede Shoes, hop into a Big Yellow Taxi, and come Bob-Bob, Bobbin’ along to the winter concert. Join them as they sing of beautiful Blue Skies, Yellow Birds, Rainbow Connections and, in a nod to New Hampshire’s First-in-the-Nation status, Stars & Stripes Forever. Tickets $15 to $18.

Super Thanks for Asking at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. as a fundraiser for the Mill Brook School. $5 cover.

Dank Sinatra hosts Saturday Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m. Eroll Wayne performs at 6 p.m. Beef Stu wraps up the night at 9 p.m.

Capitol City Rewind 90s Night at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. with bar opening at 6 p.m. Cost $10 to $12.

Sunday

Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Mark Bartram at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Kid Pinky at Hemanos at 6:30 p.m.

On stage

“Crippled Inside” will be performed at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord Friday through Sunday, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $12 to $18. “Crippled Inside” is a story about a character who quite literally changed the face of America. He is the author of the 1965 Immigration Reform Act. While this piece of legislation is a real part of American History the play itself is only partly biographical. Approximately a third of the events in the show actually happened, another third did not, and the remaining third are anyone’s guess. It’s up to the audience to judge as they careen through the turbulent decade of the 1960s dealing with such issues as drug use, war, politics, mental illness and sexual politics. For more information, visit hatboxnh.com.

“All My Sons” a National Theatre production will be broadcast at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Sunday at 12:55 p.m., doors open at noon. Cost $12 to $15.

Now playing at Red River Theatres

Little Women (PG)

Uncut Gems (R)

WBCN and the American Revolution (NR)

Vertigo (PG)

