Does the governor have a good jump shot?

Gov. Chris Sununu, a group of Concord area teachers and folks from around the community will take their annual turn as the butt of jokes and basketball gaffes as they take on the high-flying Harlem Wizards at Bishop Brady High School this Saturday.

The annual event is a benefit for the Tedy’s Team foundation, which was started by former New England Patriots linebacker and current TV analyst Tedy Bruschi after he suffered a stroke in 2005.

Tipoff is at 6:30, and members of the Cap City girls basketball program will be among the halftime attractions.

For the uninitiated, the Harlem Wizards are much like the famed Harlem Globetrotters in style, only the action is a whole closer to the audience. Careful, you may get picked to come onto the court!

For tickets, visit harlemwizards. thundertix.com/events/151551.

