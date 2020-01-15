City newsletter: Human services thanks donors and more

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Human Services thanks donors

Concord Human Services received an abundance of generosity this holiday season and would like to recognize the city employees, community partners, organizations and businesses whose benevolence helped the families we serve to have a Merry Christmas.

Many of those who contribute to our pantry, as well as to our Thanksgiving and Christmas programs, have done so for several years. We sincerely thank the Beaver Meadow Association, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Walker and friends, the Unitarian Benevolent Association, Temple Beth Jacob, and ASA/Sanel Auto Parts for their continued support and generosity.

The department would also like to thank the city clerk’s office, Michelle Mulholland, the Collections Office, Eddie and Lisa Drouse, Donna Muir, Sue and Jay Golden, and Matt Walsh, who sponsored children this Christmas, carefully choosing what each child asked for. Thanks also to Paul Garland and Sandra Child for stocking our shelves with sugar and for donating a turkey. We are also very grateful to Health Trust and the Legal Advice and Referral Center who, year after year, sponsor several children at Christmas time and make their seasons bright.

Last, but certainly not least, our pantry is overflowing with food and personal hygiene items after the 19th Annual City of Concord Pantry Palooza, during which City employees donate food and hygiene supplies to the Human Services Department.

Thank you all for your generosity and kindness.

Tree collection

Christmas tree collection began on Jan. 6, and will continue through the end of the week. Residents with curbside trash and recycling collection can place Christmas trees curbside for disposal on their regular trash collection day, through Jan. 17. Trees must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. next to the trash and recycling. All lights, ornaments, tinsel, and decorations must be removed from the tree. Wreaths and artificial trees will not be collected. Please note that trees will be collected in a separate truck from trash and recycling. Residents may also bring their trees to the Transfer Station at 77 Old Turnpike Road during the entire month of January.

Assessing presentation

On Jan. 30, from 7 to 9 p.m., Director of Real Estate Assessments Kathy Temchack will hold a public forum where she will give a presentation on the assessing process, including assessments, abatements, exemptions, credits, and tax billing. The forum will take place in City Council Chambers located at 37 Green St., on the second floor. All are welcome to attend.

Community hike

The Concord Trails Committee will lead a community hike on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. at the N.H. Audubon Society Trails and West End Farm Trail. Meet Fran at the Audubon Society parking area then hike Audubon trails to part of the West End Farm Trail to Turkey Pond. Learn about the first women-operated sawmill at Turkey Pond. Hike is about 3 miles and will be about 2 hours. Wear boots and consider cleats or microspikes. For more information, contact Beth at 225-8515 or email bfenstermacher@concordnh.gov.

Everett skating

Ice skating at the Everett Arena continues through March 13. Skating hours are Sundays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is only $5 (kids ages 3 and under are free) and skate rentals are available, if needed, for an additional $5 at the arena’s pro shop.

Outlook forum

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce invites members and the public to a lunch forum on Jan. 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 172 N. Main St., Concord. A panel of experts will discuss issues facing this year’s legislators, and how the current political climate is anticipated to influence the 2020 legislative session.

Registration is required and may be completed at concordnhchamber.com. The cost is $25 for Chamber members; $35 for non-members (includes lunch). For more information, call 224-2508, via email at events@concord-nhchamber.com.

