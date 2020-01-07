So much Saturday sound

Live music

Wednesday

Scott Solsky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Concord Craft Brewing from 5:30 to 7:20 p.m.

Thursday

Ryan Williamson at Cheers from 5 to 8 p.m.

Bach Lunch Lecture with Peggy Senter on “Music of Mozart, Beethoven and Bridge” at 12:10 p.m. at the Concord Community Music School.

Zoo Crew at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Friday

Mark Bartram at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Mikey G. at Chen Yang Li in Bow from 8 to 11 p.m.

Alan Roux Band at Makris Lobster and Steak House.

Hot Sauce at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Andrew North & The Rangers at True Brew at 8 p.m.

Saturday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Eugene Durkee at the Contoocook Farmers Market, at the Maple Street School in Hopkinton, from 9 a.m. to noon

Audrey Drake at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market, at the Eagle Square Atrium, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get the Led Out returns to the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

Eggy at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m., bar opens at 6 p.m.

Lucas Gallo at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Tom Economides at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Granite State of Mind Awards with live performances at NHTI from 5 to 9 p.m. $10

Granite State of Mind After Party and Jam at Area 23 at 9:30 p.m.

Crawlspace at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Sunday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

South Street Blues Band at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

On stage

Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard will be Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Hatbox Theatre. Tickets $12 to $18. Info: hatboxnh.com.

[title of show] continues at the Hatbox Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets $15 to $20. Info: hatboxnh.com.

Wozzeck will be screened at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Saturday at 12:55 p.m., bar opens at noon. Tickets $15 to $26. Info: banknhstage.com.

42nd Street will be screened at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Sunday at 12:55 p.m., bar opens at noon. Tickets $12 to $15. Info: banknhstage.com.

Red River Theatres

Little Women

Uncut Gems

WBCN and the American Revolution

Related Posts