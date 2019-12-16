Bulletin Board

Walk-in Wednesday

Concord Regional VNA offers Walk-In Wednesday on Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at Horseshoe Pond Place Senior Resource Center, 26 Commercial St. in Concord. Walk-In Wednesday is held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the same time.

Walk-In Wednesday is an opportunity to get your questions answered. A Concord Regional VNA team member is available to meet with people individually regarding their specific concerns. Whether it is in-home support, caregiver resources, community health services or questions regarding advance directives, we are here to help.

This free program is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration is not required. For more information, call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 5815 or visit crvna.org.

Blue Christmas

Bow Mills UMC will offer a Blue Christmas service for folks who know that this Christmas will be a difficult one, either because they have had a death in the family, a loss or broken relationship, hardship, or because of painful memories of Christmases past. Please join us at 7 p.m., for a time of special music, scripture, silent reflection, candle lighting and healing prayer. Light refreshments will be offered after the service.

Facebook training offered at NHTI

NHTI was chosen to participate in the launch of Facebook’s education and training program, Facebook Blueprint. In the Fall 2019 semester, Facebook will train faculty members on how to use the new program along with having collaborative conversations with other colleges involved in the launch. The Facebook Blueprint program will roll out in the Spring 2020 semester. By participating in the launch, NHTI students will have the ability to earn an associate-level certification from Facebook. The certificate is an industry-recognized credential that showcases our student’s mastery of Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger marketing techniques and strategies. NHTI will be on the cutting edge of Facebook marketing by taking place in this program, which will lead to a more forward-looking Digital Communications program. The Digital Communications program will also introduce simulation software into three courses providing students with the ability to practice their skills in a controlled environment. Current programs with the availability to take Digital Communication courses are Digital Communication, Business Administration, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Sports Management, and all programs with an open elective course. The availability of the courses are also open to the public to enroll. To learn more about NHTI’s Digital Communication Certificate program, contact Bridget Franciscovich at bfranciscovich@ccsnh.edu, 271-6484, ext. 4100 or visit nhti.edu/academics.

Kimball Jenkins names interim executive

The Board of Kimball Jenkins, a nonprofit historic estate and School of Art located in downtown Concord, is pleased to announce the hiring of Joan Goshgarian to the position of interim executive director to transition the nonprofit into 2020. Goshgarian is best known as the longtime executive director of the New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts and most recently for serving as a consultant to The MacDowell Colony, the artist colony based in Peterborough. She is responsible for developing programs such as the Business in the Arts Awards, and recently received the New Hampshire Lifetime Achievement Award from the Business and Industry Association.

Goshgarian was tapped by the Kimball Jenkins Board to serve as interim executive director and assist in the development of a full time executive director position as well as guiding the search for an experienced nonprofit professional to fill the position. One of Joan’s top priorities will be to manage the Kimball Jenkins School of Art and its art classes, programs, exhibits and events to ensure its art programming continues uninterrupted. Additionally, she will be overseeing the Annual Campaign for the School of Art and the Capital Campaign for the LCHIP funded mansion roof restoration project.

Christmas Eve service

On Christmas Eve at 6:30 p.m., Pastor Jerry McCann will share a message of joy, hope and peace during the annual candlelight service at the United Church of Penacook. For more information, call 753-4072 or visit ucpnh.org for directions to the church, located at 21 Merrimack St. All are welcome to join the festivities!

Candlelight service

A family-friendly candlelight service will be held Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. at East Church UCC, 51 Mountain Road, Concord. All are welcome at this meaningful, music filled candlelight service. For questions or directions call 224-9242, or visit eastchurchucc.org. East Church is an open and affirming congregation of the UCC.

Insider transition

