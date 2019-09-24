Instagram: Infinite colors ripple through the morning sky over Allison Street

This shot here was taken by Instagram user @michaelpmurphy, right from his front steps on Allison Street. Judging by his caption, this photo was taken on the 259th day of the year, and boy was that a good-looking day. The sky looks like assorted flavors of cotton candy, on fire, floating through the ocean (or something). What a shot, @michaelpmurphy! Keep ‘em coming! Instagram user @michaelpmurphy

First of all, let’s address the elephant in the room – Michael Murphy (@michaelpmurphy) and Sheldon McKinley (@sheldonmckinley_) are the best Instagrammers in Concord, hands down. Sorry, it just is what it is. (No offense to all the other Instagrammers out there – you just need to step up your game!) These two are consistently putting their A-game material on Insta for the world to see, and few others can compete with these two.

Are you a pretty good photographer? If you think you can produce shots on this level, let’s see! Take a cool photo somewhere in Concord and put it on Instagram with the hashtag #concordnh. If you really want to make sure we see it, tag us at @theconcordinsider. If something really blows us away, you might just see your shot in these pages some time in the future.

