Bulletin Board: Pride Pops Up at True Brew, roller skating returns and more

Pride Pops Up at True Brew

Pride is Popping Up again! And it’s bigger and better thanks to our friends at True Brew Barista.

On Saturday, June 1, True Brew Barista is rolling out the rainbow flag to welcome all LGBTQ and allies for an indoor/outdoor evening of great food and drinks, darts and live music.

Start your day supporting our friends at the Concord Farmers Market and Concord Arts Market, join the festivities on the State House lawn at 2019 Pride Concord, then end the day at True Brew for the latest episode of Pride Pops Up! The event at True Brew starts at 6 p.m.

Skate House to open June 15

Through a public-private partnership between city officials, White Park neighbors, hockey enthusiasts and community volunteers, the old Skate House has been transformed. The new multi-use recreational facility in White Park is the result of a $1.15 million investment shared between the City of Concord and a community of corporate and individual donors following a one-year fundraising campaign and a nine-month construction phase. A fundraising committee appointment by Mayor Jim Bouley and led by Concord residents Chris Brown and Jennifer Frizzell has raised $400,000 toward a $575,000 goal.

While the building is referred to as the “Skate House,” the all-new facility will serve multiple recreational uses beyond the ice skating season and host community events throughout the year. New uses to engage community youth with the facility will include nature-themed summer camps and after-school programs with outdoor recreation options. The facility will also be available for private rentals such as birthday parties, reunions and retreats.

The final building and landscaping details will be completed over the next three weeks in anticipation of a community grand opening on Saturday, June 15. The fundraising efforts have entered a “countdown to Grand Opening” phase, and there will be public announcement of major corporate and individual sponsors ranging from $5,000 to $75,000 during the first two weeks of June. The committee is also still selling personalized granite pavers through June as part of the outdoor patio at the facility at the $500 and $1,000 level.

Learn more and get involved at whiteparkconcordnh.org.

Roller skating at Everett Arena

Starting Thursday, June 6, the Douglas N. Everett Arena in Concord will be returning roller skating for its fourth summer. New hours this year include adult skating (ages 18 and up) on Thursdays from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and public skating on Fridays and Sundays from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is only $5 and skate rentals are available if needed for an additional $5 at the Pro Skate Shop.

Opening night on Thursday for adult skating will feature an ‘80s theme – so bust out your acid washed jeans, neon, leg warmers and big hair – and roll on back to the ’80s with classic jams by Cyndi Lauper, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Madonna and more!

Roller skating will continue through July 28. There will be no skating on Thursday, July 4, due to the Independence Day holiday.

Private roller skating events can be booked by calling 228-2784 or emailing everettarena@concordnh.gov. Private events only cost $125 an hour and include skate rentals. It’s a great option for birthday parties, summer camp field trips or rainouts!

Visit concordnh.gov/ rollerskating for more information.

Nonprofits invited to NH Gives

Nonprofits from every corner of New Hampshire will be drawing attention to the importance of their missions and accepting donations during a 24-hour online giving event on June 11 and 12. NH Gives – an initiative of the NH Center for Nonprofits – is designed to bring the state together as one community, raising as much money and awareness as possible for New Hampshire’s nonprofits. In 2018, more than 250 organizations raised over $400,000 during NH Gives.

Any 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit serving New Hampshire communities can participate in the day. Eligible organizations must register at NHGives.org prior to June 1. More than 220 nonprofits have already created profiles on the site.

Donors will be encouraged to visit NHGives.org for 24 hours starting at 6 p.m. on June 11, to donate to their favorite nonprofit organization, to discover other organizations doing good work, and to show their support through social media. Incentive prizes will be awarded throughout the 24-hour period to add to the excitement.

