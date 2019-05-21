Best Brewery 2019 – Litherman’s Limited Brewery

Lithermans offers four A-sides, which are always in heavy rotation. These musical spins on classical styles range from a cream ale to an imperial red ale, and we are always brewing up a fresh batch.

Some are seasonal, like Peaches ‘N Cream, and some are year-round, like Simply Red Ale. These beers can be found at our tasting room, as well as on tap or on shelves at select NH locations. Our tasting room offers a chance to hang out with the brewers and listen to the music that inspires us to brew the beers we brew. We offer flights of 4oz tasters, as well as 32 and 64 oz growler fills. In addition to our core ‘A-sides’, we also release at least 3 brewery-only ‘B-sides’ a month. From a Tangerine twist on our IPA, to a Cascade dry-hopped Saison, to the occasional ‘Funkytown’ releases, there is always a new experience waiting at Lithermans Limited.