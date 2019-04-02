City Manager’s Newsletter: Beaver Meadow driving range is open, plus other fun stuff

Last Friday, the city’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter. There was too much to fit into this space, but you can see the full newsletter by going to concordnh.com and clicking on the Newsletter button on the home page.

Beaver Meadow driving range open

Happy spring! If you’ve been missing outdoor golf, we are happy to announce that the driving range at Beaver Meadow Golf Course is now open! Rates are $3 for a small bucket and $9 for a large bucket. The hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Go to bmgc.golf for more info.

Special election information

A special election to fill the current Ward 4 City Council vacancy will be held on June 4.

Those wishing to file for office may do so at the City Clerk’s Office beginning this Friday through April 15. The filing fee to run for the vacant Ward 4 City Council seat is $5. Candidates wishing to file by petition may do so through April 19.

The term for this Ward 4 Council seat will expire Dec. 31, 2019.

The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or by phone at 225-8500 with any questions. For additional election-related information, visit our election web page at concordnh.gov.

Dog license reminders

The deadline to license your dog in accordance with State of New Hampshire RSA 466:1 is approaching. Dog licenses should be renewed by April 30. Residents may renew their dog licenses in person in the Clerk’s Office, by mail or through the city’s online bill-pay module on the city’s website. Licenses may only be issued if we have current rabies information on file. Feel free to email the Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or call them at 225-8500 if you are unsure as to whether or not we have current rabies information on file.

Fees:

Non-spayed or non-neutered: $10

Spayed or neutered: $7.50

Dogs under 8 months old: $7.50

Five or more dogs of same owner: $20

First dog for owner 65+: $2 (regular rate for any other dogs)

Owners who license a dog after May 31 are subject to additional fees. If you are no longer required to license a dog with the city of Concord, because you relocated outside of Concord or Penacook or you no longer have your pet, please give us a call at 225-8500 or email us at cityclerk@concordnh.gov and we will update our records.

The City Clerk’s Office is located at 41 Green St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Concord Reads film screening

Concord Reads programming continues with a screening of the 1974 classic film Chinatown at NHTI’s Sweeney Auditorium on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The screening is free, and snacks will be provided. The movie runs 2 hours, 10 minutes and is rated R.

Stefanie Breton

