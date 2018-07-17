Grammy winner Patty Griffin coming to the Cap Center

Patty Griffin David McClister

The Grammy award-winning modern folk singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will be bringing her acoustic tour to the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sunday.

Griffin, based out of Austin, Texas, and born in Old Town, Maine, has released nine classic studio albums and two live collections.

Griffin’s first two albums, Living With Ghosts and Flaming Red, are considered seminal albums in the singer-songwriter genre, while Children Running Through won Best Album and led to her being named Best Artist at the 2007 Americana Music Awards. She won the Grammy for Downtown Church, her 2010 gospel album.

Her most recent album is Servant of Love, released in 2015.

Her honest and compassionate songwriting tackles everyday subjects but also explores the mysteries of love and big ideas.

Other artists, such as Emmylou Harris, Bette Midler, Joan Baez and the Dixie Chicks, have covered her songs.

Opening for Griffin on Sunday will be Anais Mitchell, a Vermont- and New York-based singer-songwriter. Among Mitchell’s recorded works are six full-length albums, including 2010’s well-received Hadestown, a folk opera based on the Orpheus myth.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $45 and can be purchased online at ccanh.com.

Following her appearance in Concord, she’ll have two performances in Massachusetts – a July 24 show at the Narrows Center for the Arts and a July 25 show at the Center for the Arts in Natick.

For more information, visit pattygriffin.com.

Related Posts