Celebrating 85 years of the League of N.H. Craftsmen in the most logical way

Mega-Marble, Dudley Giberson, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Celebrating 85 Years: The Stevens Collection. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Wood Veggies, Shirley Mensch, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Celebrating 85 Years: The Stevens Collection. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Miniature Chinese China Bowl and Plate, Elizabeth Chambers, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Celebrating 85 Years: The Stevens Collection. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Peacock Dress and Bag, Ann Peck, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Celebrating 85 Years: The Stevens Collection. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff 12-Candle Sconce, Jafar Shoja, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Celebrating 85 Years: The Stevens Collection. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Ceramic Offering Bowl, Alan Steinberg, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Celebrating 85 Years: The Stevens Collection. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Bride Doll, Janet Bosworth and Joyce Miko, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Celebrating 85 Years: The Stevens Collection. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Harlequin Cabinet, Terry Moore, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Celebrating 85 Years: The Stevens Collection. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Framed Stained Glass, Rosemarie Ferry, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Celebrating 85 Years: The Stevens Collection. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Cyanotype Photographed Cotton Quilt, Tafi Brown, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Celebrating 85 Years: The Stevens Collection. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Small Iron and Brass Sleigh, Joe Tucker, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Celebrating 85 Years: The Stevens Collection. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Halloween Witch Painted Wood Carving, Shirley Mensch, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Celebrating 85 Years: The Stevens Collection. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Framed Ceramic Triptych, Kathy Hanson, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Celebrating 85 Years: The Stevens Collection. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Polymer Clay Purse, Kathleen Dustin, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Celebrating 85 Years: The Stevens Collection. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Carved Eagle, Al Klein, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Celebrating 85 Years: The Stevens Collection. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Burl Sculpture, Melvin Lindquist, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Celebrating 85 Years: The Stevens Collection. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Painted Wood Carved Figures, Louisa Fairchild, League of N.H. Craftsmen, Celebrating 85 Years: The Stevens Collection. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

Nora and Norman Stevens have amassed quite the collection when it comes to creations from members of the League of N.H. Craftsmen.

The pair began attending the League’s annual fair in the early 1970s, where they started acquiring works that has resulted in an impressive catalog of pieces – a lot of which has been donated to the League for its permanent collection.

And if you want to see what kinds of items the Stevenses have procured for more than four decades, all you have to do is go check out the League’s summer exhibit, Celebrating 85 years: The Stevens Collection, which happens to coincide with the annual Craftsmen’s Fair turning 85 and Norman’s birthday – you guessed it, the one where he turned 85 just last year. It’s similar to a show they put together a decade ago to celebrate 75 years.

In addition to buying items at the annual fair, which happens to be coming up Aug. 4-12 at the Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury, the Stevenses would attend League exhibits, as well as obtain pieces through the secondary market or directly from League members.

Some of the pieces are from current members and others that are no longer associated with the League. Some are really old and others not so much. Some were donated many years ago and others just this year. But they all have a common thread – being part of this substantial collection.

So you can clearly see how much the League has meant to Nora and Norman – especially since they’ve donated so much back, hence why the League can and does put on a show like this.

The exhibit will be in the gallery (49 S. Main St.) through Sept. 21. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

And if you like what you see on these pages, there’s so much more to take in at the show.

