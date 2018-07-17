Another stunning Instagram shot from @michaelpmurphy

We swear we don’t play favorites, but when we see a really great photo on Instagram, we run it. It just so happens that user @michaelpmurphy takes a lot of great shots around Concord, many of which have appeared in these pages over the years. Here’s another one, this one taken somewhere on the Winant-Swope connector trail. The tall grass, the bright sun, the solar flare, the potential UFO near the top – it all works here, and it works quite well. Keep up the good work, @michaelpmurphy! And the rest of you – step up your game! Instagram user @michaelpmurphy

We swear we don’t play favorites, but when we see a really great photo on Instagram, we run it. It just so happens that user @michaelpmurphy takes a lot of great shots around Concord, many of which have appeared in these pages over the years. Here’s another one, this one taken somewhere on the Winant-Swope connector trail. The tall grass, the bright sun, the solar flare, the potential UFO near the top – it all works here, and it works quite well. Keep up the good work, @michaelpmurphy! And the rest of you – step up your game!

Have you taken a cool photo somewhere around Concord? If so, post it to Instagram using the hashtag #concordnh, and if we see it and love it, it just might end up here some day.

