On Display: Adam Viens is showing in the NHTI library

Jul 10, 2018

Adam Viens is showing his mixed media art in the NHTI library through July 31. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
For the month of July, the NHTI library is home to the mixed-media work of Adam Viens, a Connecticut-based artist.

According to Viens, “These works represent a sensibility known as ‘Depressive Realism,’ a term adopted from the 1970s psychological hypotheses that the depressed individual has a more accurate depiction of reality and themselves than the non-depressed individual. This term also carries a satirical reference to the ‘isms’ of art history.”

The show is up through July 31 and you can see more at adamviensarts.com.

