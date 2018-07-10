Concord City Memo: Big happenings all over

Do you think you have what it takes to win the National Night Out corn hole tournament? TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Do you think you have what it takes to win the National Night Out corn hole tournament? TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

There sure was a lot going on in this week’s City Memo, so we decided to give you a bird’s-eye view of all the important stuff (at least the things that we found to be of the utmost importance).

The Concord Police Department is hosting Coffee With a Cop on Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at McDonald’s, 117 Loudon Road.

Join your neighbors and police officers for coffee and a conservation. No agenda or speeches, just an opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood.

Contact Lt. John Thomas or Officer Ryan Howe for questions at 225-8600.

Concord Parks and Recreation are hosting an outdoor movie this Wednesday at dusk with Zootopia at Keach Park.

The N.H. Department of Environmental Services is opening up its Hazen Drive monitoring station to learn about the stations, electric lawn and garden equipment and electric vehicles.

Staff will be on hand to discuss and answer questions about the station. You will also get the opportunity to try out an electric lawn mower and trimmer, as well as check out an electric car.

The event, which is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, is free and no registration is required.

National Night Out is Aug. 7, and the Concord Police Department is hosting the first National Night Out corn hole tournament in Concord. So it’s a pretty big deal.

The tournament is from 5 to 8:30 p.m. (incase you wanted to clear your schedule) and costs $50 for a team of two.

Proceeds of the tourney go toward the costs of putting National Night Out on and for the tournament itself. It didn’t say what kind of winnings the best pair gets, but it doesn’t really matter because just think of the bragging rights.

If you haven’t made your way to Everett Arena in a little while, roller skating is back on Friday and Sunday nights through July 29.

It only costs $5 to get in and additional $5 if you need to rent some skates. (Cash and check only.)

Public skating hours are Fridays 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays 5 to 7 p.m. Adult skating (18-plus) hours are Fridays from 8:15 to 10:15 p.m. and Sundays from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

