Bulletin Board: Free concert, jazz worship and saving money

Monday Concert at Penacook church

On Monday at 7 p.m., the United Church of Penacook is hosting a concert featuring Holly Roadfeldt, pianist, Ann Moss, soprano, and Peter Dutilly, violist.

These musicians will be in residence at Avaloch Farm Music Institute in Boscawen this July to rehearse music by composer Kirk O’Riorden.

The concert is free and open to the public. Directions to United Church and more information about this concert are available at ucpnh.org.

Lynne Raleigh

Jazz sanctuary in Eagle Square

Jazz and blues guitarist, BJ Steinberg, will be the conversational guest at this Sunday’s Jazz Sanctuary – First Church/Third Sunday in Concord’s Eagle Square at 5 p.m., as he shares “Cuban Music and the Spirit of Community.”

A half-hour music set at 5 p.m. will precede the 5:30 jazz worship experience inspired by Steinberg’s trip to Cuba this past winter where the music and musicians of Cuba conveyed a strong and deep sense of community.

Steinberg (guitar) will be joined by vocalist and Pastor, Emilia Halstead, Joey Placenti (sax), Chuck Booth (percussion), Ed Raczka (drums), Jock Irvine (bass), and Tim Wildman (keyboard and trumpet).

There is no admission and all are welcome. In case of inclement weather, Jazz Sanctuary will be at The First Congregational Church, 177 N. Main St.

Tim Wildman

AARP workshops for smartphones

AARP New Hampshire is offering free AARP TEK (Technology Education & Knowledge) educational workshops for those that want to get the most out of their Android smartphones on July 21, at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discover Center.

In Intro to Android Smartphones, explore the capabilities of Android smartphones in a comfortable setting with new technology users like you.

In Beyond the Basics – Android Smartphones, supercharge your tech skills.

The beginner workshops will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m. The intermediate workshops are noon to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Registration is required by calling 1-866-591-8105 or by visiting aarp.cvent.com/ tekgtma

Jamie Bulen

Money workshops at credit union

Join N.H. Federal Credit Union Center for Finance & Education on Monday at 5:15 p.m. for an interactive, fun session as we share 101 ways to save money from “couponing” hacks and tools to tips for truly building your savings balance. We’re covering a lot of territory. And, bring your tips. The person with the best tip wins a prize.

There is a nominal fee to reserve your seat which will be fully refunded when you attend the class. Non-attendance will result in the forfeiture of your seat reservation fee. Registration is required and class is open to the public.

NHFCU will also host Get A Grip on Your Credit & Improve Your Score on July 18 at 5:15 p.m.

Visit nhfcu.org for more information.

Michele Perry

Addiction loss support group

Concord Regional VNA holds a Loss After Addiction drop-in discussion group for anyone adjusting to the death of a loved one to addiction on July 18 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St. Loss After Addiction is held on the third Wednesday of each month at the same time.

Registration is not required. For more information, call 224-4093 or 1-800-924-8620, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

New Hampshire author at Gibson’s

On Thursday at 5:30 p.m., join Gibson’s Bookstore for the evening as David W. Moore presents the story of the fight for Durham Point, as three New Hampshire women stood up to the richest man in the world to keep an oil refinery out of their town in Small Town, Big Oil: The Untold Story of the Women Who Took on the Richest Man in the World – And Won.

The event is free and open to the public.

Elisabeth Jewell

