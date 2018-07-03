Want to listen to a podcast? Check out the latest Good Times installment

They say that practice makes perfect. So after a few months of planning and lots practice, we decided that Good Times was finally ready for public consumption.

What is Good Times you ask? Well, it’s a new weekly podcast that’s a collaboration between Insider Editor Tim Goodwin and Concord Monitor Features Editor Sarah Pearson that will most definitely be worth your time.

Our goal is to bring you a lineup of fun things that you can do and see in the week ahead. We’ll tell you all about upcoming plays, concerts and book signings. You’ll learn all about what art galleries are opening new exhibits and what we thought of that newly released movie (whether we’ve seen it or not). And don’t forget about our tips for all the tasty dining options and beer offerings in the region.

Think of Good Times as a way to help you decide what might be the best way to spend your nights, because with so much to do, it can be hard to sift through all those choices. Don’t worry, though, we’re here to help.

Find new episodes every week – at least that’s the goal – at concordmonitor.com/goodtimes.

If you have any ideas or want to let us know of something that’s so unbelievably cool that we have to include it, email Pearson at features@cmonitor.com or Goodwin at news@theconcordinsider.com, and put Good Times in the subject line – just so it doesn’t get lost in the shuffle. Thanks and happy listening.

Insider staff

