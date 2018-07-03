Concord has quite the Fourth of July planned

It’s hard to believe that the Fourth of July is nearly here, but that is the case, so it’s time to celebrate America.

While we know that a lot of people like to enjoy backyard barbecues with family and friends, maybe light up a couple sparklers (be careful!) or head to the beach for a picnic and day by the water, there are others who prefer to celebrate the holiday by gathering with thousands of others for a host of fun events.

And you’re in luck, because the city has planned quite the evening of festivities at Memorial Field for any and all to enjoy.

Concord is one of those city’s that likes to host its big to-do on the actual holiday, so clear the calendar for this Wednesday because you’re entire night is about to fill up. Plus, most of you (and us) have to go to work the following day, so a relaxing night that gets you home early is exactly what your boss would order. But if for some reason there is some bad weather, there is a rain date of Thursday scheduled as a contingency.

If you haven’t heard the news, Concord is now home to a semi-professional baseball team that will play many games at Memorial Field this summer.

And what better way to celebrate America than to enjoy its national pastime.

The N.H. Wild will play host to the New York Bucks at 5 p.m. with tickets costing $5 for adults, and free for kids under 12. For more info about the team, visit wildprobaseball.com.

The food vendors will begin operation at 5 p.m.

At 7:45 p.m., the Nevers’ 2nd Regiment Band will put on quite the concert for folks gathered at Memorial Field. If you haven’t caught one of their performances as part of the summer concert series, this would be a great one for your first of the year.

To cap off the evening, there will be a fireworks show courtesy of Atlas Fireworks beginning around 9:15 p.m. Nothing says Fourth of July celebration quite like loud booms and bright lights filling the sky.

And just a reminder: parking is limited around Memorial Field. The Memorial Field parking lot will be open just for vehicles with handicapped plates/stickers, so make sure you get there early in order to find street parking that won’t have you so far away that it feels like you walked a marathon to enjoy the Fourth of July.

There will also be several traffic pattern modifications beginning at 3:30 p.m. Motorists attending the fireworks are asked to observe all posted traffic signs and parking restrictions in the area, and others are asked to avoid the area if not attending.

Insider staff

Related Posts