On Display: Catch Mixtape in the Robert Larsen Gallery

You may not know this, but tucked away inside the law firm of Sulloway & Hollis is the Robert Larsen Gallery.

Once a year, they host an art exhibit and this year’s show is a little different. Mixtape has been guest curated by the folks at Kelley Stelling Contemporary, a new contemporary gallery in downtown Manchester. It includes eight artists that have shown at the gallery through its first nine months.

The featured artists include Tess Barbato (top left), Shaina Gates, Stacy Howe, Alfredo Martinez (bottom left), Trissa Tilson (top right), Sam Trioli, Kathleen Volp (bottom right) and John Isiah Walton.

According to Jay Surdukowski of Sulloway & Hollis, “Like a mixtape you used to make in high school back in the day to collect your favorite music, the show intends to mix together some striking art.”

The show will be on display through Aug. 17. Call 224-2341 to check the gallery’s availability.

Insider staff

