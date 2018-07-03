Entertainment: Outdoor concerts highlight a light Independence Day week

With the Fourth of July falling smack dab in the middle of the upcoming week, it’s a relatively light schedule on the entertainment front. That said, Granite State of Mind, the popular live music series put on by NEC Concord, has begun its Concert in the Park Summer Series, with free shows at Memorial Field in Pembroke – not Concord – at 6 p.m. This summer’s lineup is as follows:

Saturday: Green Heron

July 21: Scalawag

Aug. 4: Dean Harlem

Aug. 18: Jen Whit

Now, on to the entertainment.

Music

Tuesday

Fountain Square Ramblers at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Moses Irons at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

All-day open mic at Area 23 starting at noon.

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at Memorial Field (during the fireworks celebration) at 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Brickyard Blues at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 9 p.m.

Saturday

Jordan TW Trio CD release party and concert at Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Dopamine at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

The Sweetbloods at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Mr. Aaron CD release party and concert at Capitol Center for the Arts at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 plus fees at ccanh.com.

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Bedford Big Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band on the State House lawn at 7 p.m.

Mike Walsh at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

1776 at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits. 1776 puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the men behind the national icons: proud, frightened, uncertain, irritable, charming, often petty and ultimately noble figures, determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation.

Wendy and the Pirates: A Neverland Story at Capitol Center for the Arts next Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $7.50 plus fees at ccanh.com. In this delightful prequel to Peter Pan, join Wendy and her brothers John and Michael Darling as their imaginations take them on a journey where pirates abound, friendship blooms and differences are celebrated.

Movies at Red River

Hearts Beat Loud (PG-13/2018/97 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:45, 8

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:45, 8

Thursday: 2:05, 5:45, 8

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (PG-13/2018/94 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:35, 7:50

Wednesday: 2, 5:35, 7:50

Thursday: 2, 5:35, 7:50

RBG (PG/2018/98 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:45

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:45

Thursday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:45

All movie times are p.m.

