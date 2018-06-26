Tasty Brews: The Principal at Concord Craft Brewing Co.

The Principal Pale Ale brewed at Concord Craft Brewing Co. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

It’s no secret that we’re big fans of beer – especially those made right here in Concord.

So when we heard about The Principal Pale Ale recently created at Concord Craft Brewing Co., we were instantly sold. Then we learned that it was part of the Ales for ALS fundraising campaign, where $1 of every pint sold would go to the ALS Therapy Development Institute.

So not only do we greatly enjoy pale ales, but supporting the cause is a no-brainer – considering it was brewed in honor of former Concord High principal Gene Connolly.

After making sure it would still be available this week for all of you to try (and subsequently support the cause), we made our way to Concord Craft last week for a 12-ounce pour of the 5.2 percent, light-bodied, dry-hopped pale ale that really quenched our thirst.

It had what we like to think of as that good old traditional pale ale flavor, with some of that hop taste we greatly enjoy.

But it wasn’t overly hoppy for those of you who aren’t hop heads like us. We would have been happy paying the $6 cost anyway, but the fact it was a delicious beer was an added bonus.

If it wasn’t for the fact we were at work and all, we would have been tempted to have another.

You can also find it at select local establishments while supplies last. We heard Barley House and O Steaks and Seafood just tapped their supplies at the end of last week, so fingers crossed. And it should be in the Concord Craft tap room through this week.

And on Thursday, UNOs Concord is hosting a “Dough Raiser” to raise funds for Mr. Connolly’s care.

