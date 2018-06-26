RB Productions to kick off summer shows

RB Productions summer youth theatre actors rehearse for "Annie, Jr.," at the Capitol Center of the Arts in Concord on Thursday, June 29, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz

RB Productions, the highly successful Concord-based youth theatre program that began in 2004, will begin its summer production schedule this week at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

It’s nothing short of impressive what the young actors who sign up for RB Productions are able to do. While most professional, community or school performances are allotted weeks to rehearse and prepare, participants spend an intensive five days (Monday through Friday) putting the pieces of the puzzle together for a trio of performances at the end of the week.

Currently, a group of actors and actresses, ages 9 to 15, are working on High School Musical, Jr., which will be performed on the Capitol Center’s Chubb Theatre stage on Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.

Next up is Alice In Wonderland, Jr. with performances July 13-14. Singin’ In The Rain, Jr. will have three performances July 20-21, with Once Upon A Mattress, Jr. closing out the youth season on July 27-28.

This year’s main stage production is Mary Poppins with shows Aug. 3-4.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, and $12 for students and seniors for the youth productions, and start at $20 for the main stage performance of Mary Poppins. All tickets are sold through the Capitol Center for the Arts, so visit ccanh.com, call 225-1111 or swing by the box office with hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more about RB Productions, visit rb-productions.com.

Insider staff

