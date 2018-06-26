McGowan is closing – and this time it’s for good

McGowan Fine art vice president of fun & obscure (and communications guru) Julie Hamel, left, talks with artist Bruce McColl and owner Sarah Chaffee about some new work done by McColl at the gallery last week. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

No matter how hard Sarah Chaffee tried, the numbers just wouldn’t match up.

The cash coming in wasn’t matching the cash going out, and for a small gallery like McGowan Fine Art – or really any business for that fact – that’s kind of a crucial element to staying open. After announcing last year she would be closing the gallery that opened in 1980, she got a ton of community support and tried to give it another shot, moving to a smaller, more out of the way location that was less expensive.

But about a year after deciding to stay open and embarking on the daunting task of moving a business that had one home for 37 years, Chaffee could see the writing on the wall. And last week, she announced McGowan would be closing – for good this time – at the end of its latest show on July 27.

While not an easy decision to make (since Chaffee is more worried about her employees and artists landing on their feet than herself) but one that she’s more okay with than when she made the announcement last year.

“I could not have tried harder, and it really took a lot out of me,” she said. “But I don’t feel sad about it this time. … I’m at peace with the decision. Last year I didn’t want to close it, which is why I was so easily swayed.”

The reality is that art sales at galleries are trending down, and McGowan has been feeling that effect for some time – well before last year’s announced closing and subsequent move to 2 Phenix Ave.

Whether a gallery isn’t quite the experiential experience folks are looking for, or people are using galleries as a way to identify artists they like and contacting them directly, something has led to this downturn and Chaffee just didn’t see it rebounding.

“Art sales just continue to drop,” Chaffee said. “Even artists are saying that people aren’t buying art.”

All the artwork, except John Bonner’s current show, “Streetwise,” is 20 percent off, so if you’ve been looking for a new piece for your home, this might be the time to buy it. And even that work will go on sale starting July 16. Unfortunately, after the announcement last week, the framing side of the business has been inundated with requests, so Chaffee has already had to turn people away because there are just so many jobs to complete in the next month.

The corporate consulting part of the business will live on through Amanda McGowan Lacasse continuing on her own. That portion of the website will remain.

As for Chaffee’s future, it’s still up in the air. She hasn’t looked for a job in more than two decades and will take her time finding her next path in life.

“It’s always hard being out of work,” Chaffee said. “But I can be anything I want. I think of it this way, ‘What do I want the rest of my working career to look like?’ ”

Since things will be a bit influx for the next month, it’s a good idea to call ahead (225-2515) if you plan on visiting.

