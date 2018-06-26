Learn about the White family at the Pierce Manse

Sarah Galligan, library director at the N.H. Historical Society will give a presentation, “The White Family of Concord” at Thursday’s Brigade Lecture Series.

Nathaniel and Armenia White played a significant role in the development of Concord and New Hampshire during the 19th century. Nathaniel White was born in Lancaster, but moved to Concord where he became a businessman, legislator and philanthropist with interests in railroads, express companies, state routes, manufacturing, agriculture and hotels. He married Armenia Aldrich White, with whom he owned and operated White Farm in Concord. The Whites were active in social movements and had interests in abolition, temperance and women’s suffrage. They also frequently gave to charitable causes in the city and state like the White Memorial Universalist Church, the White Opera House, and upon the death of Nathaniel, the land that would become White Park.

The talk will focus on the Whites and their contribution to the progress of Concord and the state.

Thursday’s program begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public; seating is limited. The series is held on the fourth Thursday of each month – March through October – at the Pierce Manse.

Save the date for next month’s offering on July 26. There will be an open house and ice cream social from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a concert on the lawn with music by The 39th U.S. Army Band – N.H. Army National Guard at 7 p.m.

Insider staff

