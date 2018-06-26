Entertainment: Final chance to catch ‘Richard II’ at Hatbox

Another week, another set of great live music, theater and movies to help celebrate the start of summer.

As always, this is what we were able to find using our investigative reporter skills, but there’s likely more out there to enjoy.

Music

Tuesday

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Paul Hubert at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Nick’s Other Band at Concord Library, Music on the Lawn Series, at 6 p.m.

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Robert Cray at Concord City Auditorium at 8 p.m. $49 to $69.

Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

The Burnouts and Donaher at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Live music (TBD) at CC Tomatoes at 6 p.m.

Friday

Downtown Dave & The Deep Pockets at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Don Bartenstein, The Sensual Sequoias and Andrew of the North at Area 23 beginning at 5 p.m.

Saturday

Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Jack Bopp, Nicole Knox Murphy and Bosey Joe at Area 23 beginning at 5 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Fountain Square Ramblers at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Richard II at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

High School Musical Jr. (RB Productions) at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 at ccanh.com.

Movies at Red River

Won’t You Be Neighbor? (PG-13/2018/94 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:35, 7:50

Wednesday: 2, 5:35, 7:50

Thursday: 2, 5:35, 7:50

First Reformed (R/2018/113 min.)

Tuesday: 7:40

Wednesday: 7:40

RBG (PG/2018/98 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25

Thursday: 2:05

The Heart Of Nuba (NR/2018/85 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:30

Thursday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:30

The Princess Bride (PG/1987/98 min.)

Thursday: 7

All movie times are p.m.

