Market Days 2018 has more musical acts than you’ll know what to do with

Endless Tricks Band performs during the Market Days Festival in downtown Concord on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz

Without question, one of the signature elements of Market Days is all the live music. With three stages times three days, you won’t be able to go anywhere downtown over the course of the weekend without hearing some live tunes cranking from somewhere or another.

Since Market Days draws a huge crowd from all over, with all kinds of interests and tastes, the music stages will feature a wide range of acts that are sure to appeal to pretty much everyone in attendance. There will be three stages – South Stage at South Main Street approaching Hills Avenue, the Homegrown Music Stage at Bicentennial Square and the Eagle Square Stage at, you guessed it, Eagle Square.

Apart from dozens of one-off shows from solo musicians and groups from all over the area, there will also be a talent show of sorts known as Market Days Idol. This competition, put on by Tandy’s Top Shelf, is held in Eagle Square each day of the festival and offers audience members the chance to vote for the most talented karaoke singer in the land.

Market Days Idol has gained popularity every year of its existence, and it tends to be one of the highlights of the festival. For the vast majority of those reading this, there won’t be a chance for you to get up there and show your stuff – contestants are already picked out and have been competing for months to make it this far. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still check it out and help determine the best of the best.

The competition culminates with a final showdown starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, after which one true winner will be crowned. There have been cash prizes in the past, but none of that really compares with the fame and respect that comes with the title of being the Market Days Idol.

The rest of the music at Market Days will be noncompetitive in nature and will feature live bands playing rather than studio recorded tracks with the vocals omitted, like at the Market Days Idol competition.

So who’s playing, and where, and when?

Well, here it goes:

South Stage

Thursday

3 p.m.: Hometown Eulogy

4 p.m.: Andrew of the North

5 p.m.: Bosey Joe

6:30 to 8 p.m.: Freese Brothers, presented by Sulloway & Hollis

8:15 p.m.: Jordan TW Trio, presented by the Capitol Center for the Arts

9:15 p.m.: Oswald’s Magic Bullet, presented by the Cap Center

Friday

2 p.m.: Taiko Dojo/Japanese Taiko Drumming

3 p.m.: Sensitive Men

4 p.m.: Delaney

5 p.m.: Cricket Blue

Capitol Center for the Arts presents:

6 p.m.: Ryanhood

7 p.m.: Front Country

8 p.m.: Jack Broadbent

9 p.m.: The Huntress and Holder of Hands

Saturday

2 p.m.: In the Field Irish Dancers

3 p.m.: Hoonah

4 p.m.: Mr. Aaron

5 p.m.: Ethyric

William H. Giles Concert Series presents:

6 p.m.: Heather Maloney

7 p.m.: Matt Nakoa

8 p.m.: All Our Exes Live in Texas

9 p.m.: The Sea The Sea

Homegrown Stage

Thursday

11:45 a.m.: Madison Simpson

12:30 p.m.: Hank and Chaz

1:45 p.m.: Sensitive Men

3 p.m.: Crawl Space

4 p.m.: Supernothing

5:15 p.m.: Varsity Material

6:30 p.m.: Evidence Lies

8 p.m.: The Youngest Sun

Friday

11 a.m.: Don Bartenstein

11:45 a.m.: Lil’ Penny

12:30 p.m.: Rhythm Crazies

1:45 p.m.: Chelsea Paolini

3 p.m.: Matt Poirier

4 p.m.: Chris Peters Band

5:15 p.m.: Diamond Joe

6:30 p.m.: Will Hatch & Co.

8 p.m.: Dusty Gray Band

Saturday

11 a.m.: Joe Messineo

11:45 a.m.: Lucas Gallo

12:30 p.m.: Hometown Eulogy

1:45 p.m.: Elden’s Junk

3 p.m.: From the Earth

4 p.m.: Band Band

5:15 p.m.: Dopamine

6:30 p.m.: Trunk of Funk

8 p.m.: Trade

Eagle Square

Thursday

3 p.m.: DJ Ken

4 p.m.: Tall Granite Big Band

5 p.m.: Market Days Idol/All Star Meet & Greet

6:15 p.m.: Market Days Idol Semifinals Round 1

7:30 p.m.: We Will Rock You

8:30 p.m.: Market Days Idol Semifinals Round 2/All Star Closing Show

Friday

3 p.m.: DJ Ken

4 p.m.: Ryan Deachman

5 p.m.: Market Days Idol/All Star Meet & Greet

6:15 p.m.: Market Days Idol Semifinals Round 3

7:30 p.m.: Studio 54 Tandy’s All Star Showcase

8:45 p.m.: Market Days Idol Finals Round 1

10 p.m.: Hot Stuff: All Star Closing Show

Saturday

2 p.m.: Ultimate Karaoke – Ryan Deachman

3 p.m.: Paul Gormley

4 p.m.: TBD

5 p.m.: Market Days Idol Disney Showcase

6 p.m.: Wishes 2018 Pirate & Princess Scholarship Program

7 p.m.: Market Days Idol Finals Round 2

8:15 p.m.: Tandy’s All Star Showcase

9 p.m.: Market Days Idol Finals Final Round

