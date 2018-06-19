Check out some of these fun activities at Market Days 2018

Left: Erika Cook impresses the crowd with her hybrid hula hoop/slackline technique. Above: Jon impresses nobody while the group practices yoga in the background, led by Lindsay Havlicek Bell. (Photo by Aimee Larochelle.) Left, below: Jimmy Batchelder picks through some gear next to his trick line, of which he made good use.

There’s never a lack of things to do during Market Days. Between all the music, food, vendors, games and demonstrations, it’s virtually impossible to hang out at the festival and feel bored.

And this year, there are even more activities to keep everyone entertained and involved all weekend long. There have always been lots of opportunities for fun activities, but never quite like this before.

One of the main attractions this year is the Concord Urban Highline attraction. Intown Concord has partnered with Slackline U.S. to bring a slackline – essentially a tightrope – to Market Days on Friday and Saturday for attendees to test their balance as they try to cross Main Street from many stories up.

The line will be strung from the roof of Capitol Craftsman Romance Jewelers to the roof of Viking House across the street. Don’t worry, though – there will be a safety line above you that you can hold and that you’ll be harnessed to, so as not to have people falling from great heights all weekend. There will also be experts at both ends of the line to help pull people to safety if need be.

It will cost $89 per person to attempt this high-wire stunt, and you can choose a time slot online ahead of time at intownconcord.org, or you can sign up at a booth at Market Days. The price includes a photo of you high above Concord, which may be worth the ticket price alone.

If heights really aren’t your thing, there will be plenty to do on the ground, too.

If speed is more up your alley, you’ll get the chance to get up close and personal with a NASCAR car, courtesy of New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which will have a booth on North Main. In fact, Thursday will feature New Hampshire Motor Speedway Day, when reps from the race track in Loudon will be on hand with cars as well as some items from their museum of speed. For most people, this will be the closest you’ll ever get to being a professional race driver, so it’s an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

One other attraction that we’ve held off on mentioning until now is a hot air balloon. The reason we’ve been avoiding it is because it is weather dependent. If it’s rainy or too windy, it won’t be a go, but if it’s nice and calm, there will be a huge balloon inflated in the area of Touch a Truck on Saturday night. The plan is to have it inflated between 7 and 9 p.m., said Kate Fleming, event and outreach coordinator for Intown Concord.

“Last year we had a helicopter and it landed,” Fleming said. “With a hot air balloon, you get a really up-close look.”

Heritage Harley Davidson will also be out there for those who prefer their speed on two wheels. Fleming said the Harley dealer plans on having some sort of simulator at their booth, where people can get the feel for riding a big hog without it actually going anywhere, which may be for the best considering there will be thousands of people milling about the streets not expecting to get hit by motorcycles.

And, once again, there will be a rock wall set up for those who like to reach great heights the old-fashioned way.

There’s plenty more, but you’ll have to go down and see for yourself.

