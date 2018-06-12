Taste six beers and cannolis at Local Baskit

Did you know that National Cannoli Day is this Saturday?

Well it is, and to celebrate, Local Baskit is hosting a cannoli and beer pairing event on Wednesday. From 5 to 7 p.m., stop by Local Baskit and try a selection of six beers to help crown the best pairing with freshly-filled cannolis.

There will be beers from: Litherman’s Limited, Concord Craft Brewing, Henniker Brewing Co., Hobbs Tavern and Brewing, New Belgium Brewing and Breakaway Beerworks.

The event will include tasting the beers, each with a cannoli piece for free. Cannolis are ricotta filled with oreo-dipped ends.

This is a popular event from what we’ve heard, so if you don’t want to get stuck waiting for your turn, you can purchase a VIP ticket for $7 for express entry, a take-home package of three cannolis and five percent off in-store purchases that night.

For tickets, visit shop.localbaskit.com/products/cannoli-and-beer-tasting-event.

Otherwise, this is a first-come, first-served event. Local Baskit is located at 10 Ferry St., in the Concord Center.

For more information, call 219-0882 or visit localbaskit.com or check out facebook.com/localbaskit.

Insider staff

Related Posts