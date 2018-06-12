Take home a piece of the Concord Theatre

The Capitol Center for the Arts are giving away the old seats from the Concord Theatre on Saturday. Courtesy The Capitol Center for the Arts are giving away the old seats from the Concord Theatre on Saturday. Courtesy

Have you always wanted to own a piece of Concord history?

Well grab a truck and some friends who don’t mind lifting heavy things and head on down to the old Concord Theatre at 16-18 S. Main St. on Saturday to nab some free chairs.

As you’ve probably heard, the Capitol Center for the Arts is renovating the old Concord movie house and they need to make room for all the new stuff. So on Saturday, the folks at the Capitol Center are opening the doors to the Concord Theatre at 8 a.m. to give away the existing theater seats. Did we mention they would all be free?

The seats will be given away on a first-come, first served basis until they’re all gone.

So do whatever you need to do to secure a truck or a trailer, bribe some of the strongest people you know and pick out some of the chairs that many people in Concord remember lounging in while catching a flick and munching on some popcorn. The chairs are being offered in pairs and threes and since they’ve been sitting around for a number of years, they’ll likely need some refinishing and upholstering. But by the time you’re done, you’ll have the best seat in the house!

The theatre is being renovated, so you’ll want to wear hiking boots (or other sturdy footwear) as well as clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

But we say it’s totally worth it, because how often do you get the chance to get some old-time movie house chairs to add to your man cave or family room?

If you have any questions, contact Capitol Center for the Arts Assistant Executive Director Joe Gleason at 225-1111 or jgleason@ccanh.com.

Insider staff

