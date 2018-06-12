Entertainment: It’s concerts galore – both in and outdoors

The weather has been virtually perfect lately (knock on wood!), and there couldn’t be a better time for the concert scene to really start picking up. There’s plenty of music to be heard around here this week, both indoors and under the open sky, so get out there and enjoy it.

Music

Tuesday

Scott Solsky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

The Nevers’ Band at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Paul Heckel at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Under 21 Open Mic at Area 23 at 5 p.m.

Open Jam Night at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 5 p.m.

Thursday

Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Beef Stu at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Pope Paul & The Illegals at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7 p.m.

Bach’s Lunch Concert: Becky Tracy and Keith Murphy, “Fiddle and Song of the North” at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

Friday

Dopamine at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Blacklite Band at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Pope Paul & The Illegals at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 2:30 p.m.

Stuck in Time Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

John Prine at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $79 to $109 at ccanh.com.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Dopamine at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Granite State of Mind presents Tribute to the Eagles at NEC Concord at 5:30 p.m.

The Rev. Todd Seely at Area 23 at 4 p.m.

Blacklite Band at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Street Legal at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Pope Paul & The Illegals at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 2 p.m.

Sunday

Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 2 p.m.

Monday

Bryan Killough at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

The Nevers’ Band at Kiwanis Riverfront Park at Everett Arena at 7 p.m.

Theater

Richard II at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. Presented in modern dress, you will feel yourself transported into a very familiar world of political machinations by power-seekers in the corridors of government. Filled with some of the Bard’s most vivid characters and beautiful language, this is a rare opportunity to see one of history’s best, but rarely performed plays.

Movies at Red River

On Chesil Beach (R/2018/110 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 7:55

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 7:55

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 7:55

RBG (PG/2018/98 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Let The Sunshine In (NR/2018/96 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:30

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30

Thursday: 2:10, 5:30

Finding Your Feet (PG-13/2018/111 min.)

Tuesday: 7:30

Wednesday: 7:30

Thursday: 7:30

A League Of Their Own (PG/1992/128 min.)

Wednesday: 6:30

All movie times are p.m.​

