Get jazzed up for all the summer concerts in Concord

The Nevers Second Regiment Band plays its first summer show of the year at Eagle Square last week. Check out the band at any of the nine remaining shows in Concord/Penacook this summer. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Now that it’s practically summer, you’re probably going to be spending a lot more time outdoors. It’s just the natural thing to do.

So why not get your outdoors time in while enjoying some live music – and for free?

It’s summer concert season, and it all gets going the day this paper comes out (Tuesday) with the Nevers’ Band at Eagle Square to kick off Concord’s Music Series Summer in the City.

The Nevers’ Band will play on Tuesdays at various locations around the city (in addition to the Fourth of July concert). The city also offers Thursday Nights at Eagle Square, which begins in July.

The Summer Concerts on the Green series at Presidential Oaks begins June 26 and will continue weekly through Aug. 7. With the historic Odd Fellows Home as a backdrop, the public is welcome to relax on the plush, green lawn in a comfortable chair while enjoying complimentary popcorn and bottled water during each performance. New this year will be several special events planned to coincide with the musical shows.

And don’t forget about the Concord Library Music on the Lawn series that starts the final Wednesday in June. The band sets up on Prince Street, so bring the family, and some lawn chairs or blanket and set up in the grass strip next to the library. Dos Amigos, Kona Ice and Constantly Pizza will be selling pizza, chips and salsa, snacks and more.

The Bow Rotary Club concert series also begins in July, but the schedule is still being finalized.

In an effort to help you plan out your listening schedule, we have given you the entire summer schedule to peruse (minus Bow Rotary) and decide which ones to attend. But we say, “Why not go to all of them?”

Nevers’ Band

June 12 (today): Eagle Square

June 19: Kiwanis Riverfront Park (Everett Arena)

July 4: Memorial Field (7:45 p.m.)

July 10: State House

July 17: Rolfe Park

July 24: Keach Park

July 31: State House

All concerts will be held at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Thursday Nights at Eagle Square

July 12: The Sky Blue Boys and Cookie

July 19: Shana Stack Band

July 26: Club Soda

Aug. 2: Freese Brothers Big Band

Aug. 9: ’60s Invasion

Aug. 16: TBA

All concerts will be held at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Keach Park

Aug. 9: Hokuto Taiko Dojo Drumming 6 to 8 p.m.

Music on the Lawn

June 27: Nick’s Other Band

July 18: The ExP Band

Aug. 15: Club Soda

All concerts will be held at 6 p.m.

Presidential Oaks

June 26: Nevers Band

July 3: Fountain Square Ramblers.

July 10: Bedford Big Band

July 17: Hopkinton Town Band

July 24: East Bay Jazz

July 31: Freese Brothers Band

Aug. 7: Nevers’ Band

All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.

