City to cut the ribbon on new pool at Keach Park

Here's how the old pool at Keach Park looked before it was renovated. Courtesy of Concord General Services Here's a look at construction workers ripping out the old pool at Keach Park. Courtesy of Concord General Services Workers put some finishing touches on the new pool at Keach Park, which will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. Courtesy of Concord General Services

The city of Concord invites the public to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Jim Bouley and Councilors Gail Matson and Candace Bouchard for a grand unveiling of the newly-renovated pool at Keach Park on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. A grand pool reopening will follow the ceremony until 7:30 p.m., hosted by Concord Parks and Recreation. Concord and Penacook residents must bring their ID for free entry. Non-residents must purchase a family pass at the Parks and Recreation office (City Wide Community Center at 14 Canterbury Road) ahead of time for $113 and will have access to all seven community pools for the entire season. The pool will close after the event until the official summer opening date of the pools on Saturday, June 16.

Concord General Services’ Public Properties Division started renovating the pool facility in fall of 2017 with contracted pool replacement services by South Shore Gunite Pools & Spas Inc. Last year, major renovations were completed to the pool at Kimball Park and in 2016 to Guyette Pool at Rolfe Park. The pool at Keach Park was renovated similarly to the previous pools, featuring a beach-style ramp with zero-entry access, a new deck with increased floor traction and drainage to reduce accidents, improved energy efficiency with new lighting and filtration media, new bathroom fixtures, fresh coats of paint and gusher jets. These new renovations enhance public safety, ADA accessibility, efficiency and appeal.

This is the third stage of a multi-year commitment to upgrade all of Concord’s pools. Maintaining the city’s public infrastructure, such as the community pools, is vital to Concord’s continued development and growth to enhance quality of life. Find more information about the pool renovation and ribbon-cutting ceremony at concordnh.gov/publicproperties.

Angelina Zulkic

Concord General Services

