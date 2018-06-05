Bulletin Board: Strawberry jam, dance show and live auction

Pedaling for Payson fundraiser

Join the Concord Hospital Trust team as they host a Pedaling for Payson fundraiser with a “Bike Night on the Big Screen” on Thursday at Red River Theaters at 6:30 p.m.

Reveal the Path is a genre-defying adventure film that contemplates what it means to live an inspired life using the bicycle as a mechanism to explore, dream and discover.

Regions explored include Scotland’s lush valleys, Europe’s snow capped mountains, Morocco’s high desert landscapes, Nepal’s rural countryside and Alaska’s rugged coastal beaches. Ride along and get lost in the wonders of the world. Meet the locals living modest yet seemingly fulfilling lives, leading us to question what it means to live an inspired life – however humble or extravagant.

Join in as the creators of Ride the Divide take you on an adventure that will leave you with an eager desire to chart your own course to far away lands or simply to discover with eyes wide open what’s right around the bend.

This event will include beer tasting courtesy of New Hampshire Distributors and Litherman’s Limited Brewery, lite bites from Vibes Gourmet Burgers, trivia contest and door prizes!

Cost is $10 and tickets can be purchased at the Red River box office or redrivertheatres.org/2018/ 04/reveal-the-path.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Marci DeCarli

Bookopoly is going on at the library

Concord Public Library’s Bookopoly program began this week and runs through Aug. 24.

This year’s theme is Libraries Rock. Complete reading tasks to earn prizes all summer long. The more you read, the more you can win! Sign up at the library or online to receive your game card. For ages 12 and up.

City memo

Guest speaker at Mill Brook Gallery

Wednesdays’ Wisdom will be held June 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mill Brook Gallery and Sculpture Garden.

You are invited to join Wayne King for a reading from his new novel Sacred Trust, followed by a Q&A session. Sacred Trust is a thinly disguised critique of the Northern Pass proposal and others like it, cloaked in a rollicking campaign of civil disobedience, environmental patriotism and economic sanity.

The book details the vicarious, high-voltage campaign to stop the Granite Skyway Power Transmission Project and a fight for an energy future based on sustainable, and renewable energy deployed through micro-grids, smart-grids and a competitive environment that makes energy more – not less – affordable.

Wednesday Wisdom is held on the second Wednesday of each month. This is a pot luck and BYO (wine, beer or other drinks), brought to you by The Kimball Jenkins School of Art and Mill Brook Gallery.

Pam Tarbell

Books needed for Zonta Club sale

Have you got lots of books hanging around taking up space? Have you told yourself that you are going to read those books again but haven’t gotten around to it and probably never will? Would you like to donate these long-ago-read books to an organization that empowers women?

If so, the Zonta Club of Concord would like to receive your gently used books for their annual Market Days tent sale in front of Viking House.

In the past years, Zonta has raised money to help local women’s projects, and this year the proceeds from the sale of these books will go toward scholarships for local women to continue their education. We are looking for fiction and nonfiction novels, children’s books, historical books and more, but please no text books. You can drop off your donations at Marketplace New England or the Viking House during business hours by June 13. Also, feel free to give them to any Zonta member you may know.

For more information, call 231-5177 or visit zontaclubofconcordnh.org.

Monica Dresser

Pinnacle Awards luncheon Thursday

Join the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce for its 13th annual Pinnacle Awards Luncheon on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Grappone Conference Center, 70 Constitution Ave.

For more than a decade, the Chamber has recognized outstanding businesses and individuals who have demonstrated professional excellence and commitment to the Greater Concord Chamber and the local community. This year’s recipients are: Warrenstreet Architects Inc. – Small Business of the Year; Duprey Hospitality Inc. – Business of the Year; Cindy Flanagan, Concord Dance Academy – Business Leader of the Year; and Intown Concord – Nonprofit Business of the Year.

We’ll also announce two closely kept secrets: the recipients of the W. Grant McIntosh Volunteer of the Year and the Concord Young Professional of the Year. And we’ll recognize 23 graduates of Leadership Greater Concord Class of 2018, emerging community leaders who were accepted into and completed the Chamber’s 10-month leadership and civics preparation program.

Contact the Chamber of Commerce at 224-2508 to RSVP or for more information.

Kristina Carlson

Learn how to make strawberry jam

Bow Garden Club members Lorraine Dacko and Ginny Urdi will showcase how to create delicious fruit preserves using locally grown produce at the club’s monthly meeting on Monday.

This “jamming session” will encourage members and guests to come right into the kitchen to both observe and assist in the process; from washing and hulling the strawberries to pouring the hot and fragrant fruit in its semi-liquid form into prepared jam jars, this promises to be a great treat for the senses. And everyone gets a sample. Don’t forget your apron.

To cover material costs there will be a nominal fee charged for this activity.

The meeting will be held at the Old Town Hall, 91 Bow Center Road. Social time and refreshments begin at 6 p.m. with the evening’s program being held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Joyce Kimball

Free concert at Penacook church

United Church of Penacook is hosting a free concert featuring the vocalist/pianist duo of Justine Aronson and Richard Valitutto on June 13 at 7 p.m. In addition to their individual music careers, this duo performs a varied repertoire of musical theater (old and new), 18th to 20th century art song, opera excerpts, and new and contemporary music.

The concert is free and open to the public. Directions to United Church and additional information about this concert are available at ucpnh.org. Aronson/Valitutto will be in residence at Avaloch Farm Music Institute in Boscawen this June.

Avaloch provides a unique opportunity for chamber music and jazz ensembles to have the time and space to work intensively on repertoire, prepare for recordings, concerts or competitions, or work with composers.

Lynne Raleigh

Dance show at City Auditorium

I Got Soul Dance Show presented by Vibes of Style will be held Sunday at the Concord City Auditorium at 2 p.m.

The nonprofit dance company will showcase hip-hop and cultural music with a live dance show with a DJ, good food and awesome performers.

A family event for all ages. Tickets are $15 and can be bought online at evenbrite.com or Facebook, by searching Vibes of Style.

Vibes of Style

Get It Together finance class

Do you and your loved ones know where to find your will, your life insurance policies, your passwords for bill-paying and banking, or the deed to your house? Do you know what records to keep handy? Now is the time to “get it together” – before you need to.

Join NH Federal Credit Union Center for Finance & Education for Get It Together on June 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. and you will receive a free copy of the book, Get it Together: Organize Your Records So Your Family Won’t Have To by Melanie Cullen. We will review the documents and records you need to organize, so your family won’t have to search for your important information when the time comes. This will provide you a better handle on them, too. Ease the burdens on family members in emergencies and be sure your wishes and key decisions are followed. On the second night of the class (June 21), you’ll start putting your own planner together.

Class is open to the public. There is a nominal fee to reserve your seat, which will be 100 percent refunded when you attend the class. Non-attendance will result in the forfeiture of your seat reservation fee.

For more, visit nhfcu.org.

Michele Perry

Audition for ’The Nutcracker’

Auditions for The Nutcracker will be held next week at Eastern Ballet Institute, 40 Thorndike St.

Interested dancers can attend auditions on June 12 or June 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Ages 6 to 10 will audition from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and ages 11 to 18 will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Choose one date to attend. Three performances to be held with a live orchestra at The Capitol Center for the Arts on Dec. 1-2. Rehearsals to begin at Eastern Ballet in September.

There’s a $25 audition fee, and $20 registration fee.

For more info, email easternballetnh@aol.com or call 731-3417.

Eastern Ballet

Live auction for Concord Crew

Friends of Concord Crew will host a live benefit auction on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Everett Arena.

Items include furnishings and tech items; ski lift tickets and yoga lessons; on-water opportunity to experience crew for a family, friends or business group; services from dozens of area businesses; gift certificates and much more. Great food and a tour of the state’s top youth rowing boathouse. Proceeds benefit youth program open to middle and high school kids in the Capitol Region.

For more, email info@concordcrew.org.

Concord Crew

Crafters needed for church fair

Crafters are needed for the United Church of Penacook Christmas craft fair to be held Nov. 10. The fee is $20 per space and an additional $10 for a table (while they last). The fair will be held at United Church on Community Drive and Canal Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 715-1227 or email christmasfair@ucpnh.org for an application. This event supports the food pantry (open every Tuesday) and the Open Door Community Kitchen (serving meals Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays).

Lynne Raleigh

McCain author at Gibson’s Thursday

Elaine Povich presents John McCain: American Maverick on Thursday at Gibson’s Bookstore from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Povich will take you on a photographic journey of Sen. John McCain, sharing personal stories from her extensive time following his Washington adventures.

The event is free and open to the public.

Gibson’s Bookstore

Vacation bible school June 25-29

Have you ever wanted to solve the mystery of where God’s love is? What does God’s love look like? How can we spread God’s love? Get out your detective lens and search for God’s love in our hearts, in our community and in our world at South Congregational Church vacation bible school. Throughout the week, we will search for clues as we hear the stories of Jesus’s birth, the Ten Commandments, Loving your neighbor, and Jesus’ death.

Each day, we will uncover more about these stories to solve the mystery of God’s love. In the mornings there be with stories, songs, crafts and games. In the afternoons we will embrace the story in unique ways and investigate God’s love. As agents, we will go on local field trips possibly the Friendly Kitchen and the Seacoast Science Center, to see if God’s love it there.

The vacation bible school the week will be held June 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. The cost is $35 per child. To sign up or for more information, contact Alison Nyhan at 224-2521 or email anyhan@southchurchconcord.org before Sunday.

Alison Nyhan

Get your finances ready for your 50s

Join N.H. Federal Credit Union Center for Finance & Education for Personal Finance in Your 50s on June 12 at 5 to 7:30 p.m.

We will provide attendees a free copy of the book Personal Finance After 50 (for Dummies), by Eric Tyson. If you have been waiting to make those plans for retirement, now is the time to put things in motion – while you still have time! Many people are surprised to learn what life will really cost them in retirement. This class gives you the information and assistance you need to get on track.

Class is open to the public. There is a nominal fee to reserve your seat, which will be 100 percent refunded when you attend the class. Non-attendance will result in the forfeiture of your seat reservation fee.

Michele Perry

