See lots of Abbot-Downing vehicles Saturday

Johnny Prescott & Son Oil Co. will host an open house Saturday featuring 12 Abbot Downing vehicles. Tim Goodwin

Are you a fan of the Abbot-Downing coaches? It’s kind of a silly question, because of course you are – they were made right here in Concord, after all.

So head down to Johnny Prescott Heating Oil Propane on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., because in addition to helping the area with its heating needs since 1940, it also doubles as a homage to the Abbot-Downing Co. and the vehicles it built.

It’s the largest collection of the Abbot-Downing vehicles in the world in one location, so you can tour the museum, which features a 12-passenger Concord Coach built in 1880 and a six-passenger Concord Coach from 1852.

The Abbot-Downing Historical Society will be present with two stage coaches and six other Abbot-Downing vehicles. The city will be there with the St. Paul’s School barge.

You can also enter a drawing to win 100 gallons of fuel. There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn and refreshments.

Johnny Prescott is located at 122 Airport Road. For more, call 225-5991 or visit prescottoil.com.

